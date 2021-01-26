Northland Covid-19 case threatens to bring summer to screeching halt

OPINION: The comfortable buzz of summer was abruptly threatened on Sunday afternoon. After more than two months without a case of Covid-19 in the community, suddenly there a new case in Northland.

Instead of spending today’s Cabinet meeting discussing vaccines – it appears like the vaccine timeline will shift after Cabinet meets for the first time this year – the executive will also now have to consider the latest outbreak, and whether any further response is required.

While lockdowns of varying severity are not the preferred option for the Government, they are still a key part of the Covid toolkit, should they be needed. If fresh lockdowns are needed, they will likely start with local or regional lockdown before considering national restriction.

At the time of writing on Monday afternoon, the prognosis looks pretty good. A woman in Northland who tested positive after exiting the Pullman Hotel, now serving as a managed isolation facility, has not passed on the virus on to her partner, whom she had travelled with for days between Auckland and Whangārei.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the woman's symptoms were less coughing and spluttering and more fevers and shivers, lowering the opportunity for transmission. The fact that her two closest contacts tested negative is grounds for cautious optimism. We might have got lucky.

What we did learn on Monday was that the woman had picked up the so-called South African strain of Covid-19 after her day 12 test from a person more recently arrived in the country, a person who shared the same floor as her at the Pullman.

Yesterday afternoon two main areas of concern for the Government became apparent; the movement of people after their day 12 test in managed isolation and the potential role played by air conditioning systems in spreading the virus.

Currently, people in isolation facilities are not required to stay in their rooms after the last test for their final few days in isolation. It now seems all but inevitable that will change: after a person's last Covid test they will now likely be room bound until they leave isolation.

It should be noted that there have been very few cases of people catching Covid-19 while in managed isolation – the system has mostly works well. But if the Government is going to sink the massive money and resources into a high cost border regime that New Zealand has adopted, filling in potential cracks such as this seems like a no-brainer.

The Government also said it is also rolling out new filters for hotel air-conditioning systems, with Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins stating officials had been being working on the changes since late last year. This is clearly too slow. Both public health professionals and the opposition have been raising concerns about air filtration since the managed isolation and quarantine facilities opened.

On this matter it seems like someone dropped the ball – or was at least moving too slowly – in the Ministry of Health. It seems incredible that air conditioning filters are only now being fitted almost a year after the first MIQs were opened.

More broadly this fresh community case is a reminder of how constantly close New Zealand is to another outbreak and the seemingly inevitable restrictions that will follow. It may be that this case is tightly contained, but what of the next one?

The last time the system was stress-tested was the Auckland outbreak in August last year, when Parliament was first meant to rise. That’s now six months ago. How the system responds this time will be the true measure of the Government’s claimed Covid-19 competence.

Either way, summer break is well and truly over.