Faceless bureaucrats now making our life and death decisions

Trevor Ponting is dying of brain cancer and trying to get home to New Zealand, but can't secure a space in managed isolation.

OPINION: Imagine the bureaucrat who made the decision that cost Trev Ponting precious days with his family.

Sitting at their desk, concluding a dying man couldn’t have a space in managed isolation because he can breathe unaided.

A choice that would leave a man stranded in Japan, denied his last wish to die at home in New Zealand.

Supplied Trev Ponting is coming home after public pressure forced officials to find him a spot in managed isolation.

In what world must you live in to arrive at that cold-hearted decision? Anyone with even an ounce of humanity could see this was a situation that should have been elevated above the usual box-checking.

A tragedy that required flexibility, and compassion. And if humanity was lacking, surely any public servant with that level of devotion to the rules should have seen this was a PR bomb, primed to explode.

Imagine you must, because this bureaucrat will remain faceless. The reasons behind their reasoning, unfathomable.

They are protected in a dual fortress of the two health and business ministries that dominate Covid 19-decision making.

Beyond reach, it appears, even to their ministers. Even Covid Recovery Minister Chris Hipkins was in the dark on Saturday, caught out when super-ministry MBIE made an u-turn and granted Ponting a pass.

Supplied/Stuff Trev Ponting, 46, was diagnosed with brain tumours at the end of 2019 and was treated in Japan, where he lives with his wife Aiko and two children, 3-year-old Mia and 18-month old Toa.

His office was scrambling for the best part of an hour to confirm the news to journalists, who’d heard the news from Ponting’s family.

This – indeed the whole episode – was acutely embarrassing for a Government that issued the “Be Kind” diktat.

But Ministers have no-one but themselves to blame. They have created a system in which significant decisions that affect individuals are made behind closed doors.

They are decisions about how we travel, interact with loved ones, mourn, where we live and even where we die.

They are determinations that can split apart lovers, or parents from children, or bring a struggling business, like butchers, travel companies or the magazine trade, to its knees.

These are decisions that in normal times, the state has no business.

Now they are made by the anonymous, with cruel intransigence, often with no recourse to appeal.

These arbitrary choices are made by a public service that mooted suspending the OIA, and now routinely takes double the mandated time to respond to freedom of information queries.

We often only learn of the injustices when citizens speak up. Ponting was fortunate his family had the connections, and the energy, to raise a stink through the media.

There are many more unfairly treated immigrants, or stranded Kiwis, who are too frightened of bureaucratic retribution to complain.

Covid has turned our world upside down. There are many unpalatable and irritating things we must do to keep the vulnerable safe.

But we must also be vigilant too. It has gone beyond the time when we need more transparency and culpability from these Covid officials.

There is no excuse for the creep of an unresponsive state, making life-or-death decisions with unaccountable power.