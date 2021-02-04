A 'new chapter' in the Covid-19 fight isn't a new chapter at all. It's a phoney war

ANALYSIS: Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield yesterday called it a “new chapter” in the fight against Covid-19, but it felt more like the phoney war – the period at the start of World War II when war had been declared but very little fighting happened for eight months.

The vaccine has now been provisionally approved as safe by the government’s medicines regulator Medsafe, but now everyone is waiting and preparing for what happens when the vaccine actually arrives at New Zealand shores.

That’s because, despite its approval – which is very good news – New Zealand appears no closer to getting the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in hand.

A joint statement, the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlined the process involved of getting the Pfizer vaccine approved.

The Government is confident the first batch will be delivered by the end of March, which Pfizer confirmed late yesterday, but until then the plans for the vaccine’s roll-outs remains just that. Dates can’t be set, logistical operations – many of which are ready to go – not yet set in motion.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been approved for those 16 years or over and will be delivered in two doses, 21 days apart. The vaccine will be sent by air, and a bullishBloomfield confirmed that the government is still expecting the vaccine in the first quarter of this year.

And, as big and positive news as the vaccines' provisional approval undoubtedly was, it doesn't answer the basic questions that most people will have: when can I get my vaccine, where can I get it, and who will be first in line.

Lies and mistruths about the jab shared online are expected to affect its uptake.

Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said yesterday that the next stage of the vaccine roll-out will be around the “decision to use”, which health officials will advise the Government on this week.

That revolves around, for example, which age range of people who will be first inoculated. The priority, it is clear, is those in the community most vulnerable to Covid-19 and border workers. The Government has previously said that if any extra, early vaccine supplies are procured they would go straight to border workers.

Hipkins has repeatedly said since late last year that New Zealand is at the front of the queue for vaccine – a characterisation that he must now regret, given that more than 50 countries have started vaccinating their populations for Covid-19.

There are now more complexities around New Zealand receiving the vaccines by April than there were even a couple of weeks ago, especially given the European Union’s decision to “control vaccine exports” out the EU, because it says it is only getting one in four vaccines that it has paid for.

Positively, Medsafe has also received applications for approval for vaccines from both the single shot Janssen and double-shot Astra Zeneca – makers of two of the four vaccines the Government has on order.

Medsafe’s Chris James said yesterday that Medsafe said it had not yet received an application from the fourth vaccine manufacturer, Novavaxx.

Frontline border staff will be first in line for the Pfizer vaccine, the first approved for use in NZ.

The prime minister confirmed that safety was top of mind in assessing the vaccine.

“Medsafe’s decision is the culmination of a rigorous assessment process over many months to ensure the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective to use here. It is informed by the most up to date medical and scientific data. We can have confidence in their decision,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday.

In the meantime, a clamour for the vaccine is rendering many usually measured players irrational.

New Zealand, and other western nations have stated that as a principle there should be some consideration given to those areas of the world ravaged by Covid, in the distribution of vaccines.

Yet despite talk about “vaccine equality”, it appears much more that its each country for itself and the devil take the hindmost.

Unsurprising, given that in democracies at least, there aren’t many votes to be gained by being charitable to countries doing it tough, while living under the constant sceptre of virus outbreak in your own backyard.