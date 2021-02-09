Jacinda Ardern and the trans-Tasman bubble trust deficit

New Zealand's Government agreed in principle to establish a travel bubble with Australia by the end of March.

OPINION: The odds of a potential trans-Tasman travel bubble by the end of March could be deflating, if the prime minister’s countenance during Tuesday’s post-Cabinet press conference is anything to go by.

After whistling through a series of issues – including housing, a diplomatic freeze with Myanmar and the fact that National will continue to express their lack of confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard’s taxpayer-funded legal settlement – Ardern was asked about the trans-Tasman bubble, which the Government announced in December it was aiming to introduce by the end of March.

Now a first quarter bubble all appears a lot harder.

“Its fair to say that things have changed a little since we set that goal and aspiration,” she said.

Ardern is clearly not happy with Australia, and feels short-changed by its decision earlier in January to suspend quarantine-free travel with New Zealand after the Northland community case of Covid-19.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The first day of the House sitting in Parliament for 2021.

Yet apart from the Australians closing their border for quarantine-free travel from these shores – ostensibly to keep an eye on things because of fears over the South African variant – little else seems to have changed.

Both nations have good contact tracing and testing systems, and Covid-19 is under control in both. NSW is now at 27 days without a new case. The underlying conditions that should make a bubble possible appear unchanged

But there clearly now a trust deficit, at least at Ardern’s end, over how the Australian Government handled its shutdown in January.

In fact, when asked the PM turned to good old-fashioned Kiwi passive-aggression, suggesting that the Australians shutting down the border recently is to blame for the newfound reticence.

“For instance, we may have planned to a scenario where when there was one case attached to an MIQ, that would not shut down travel from New Zealand to Australia, but it did.

“So we have to be mindful of the commercial implications of people being stranded and equally, what obligations we would have if New Zealanders are stranded in either direction as a result of a protocol that doesn’t quite fit our understanding of how things might work.”

That doesn’t seem to make an awful lot of sense, considering that we have been led to believe that all the work being done by officials is precisely to figure out how to make it work.

And it is all rather rich considering that the New Zealand Government, buoyed by supportive polling data, has never bothered opening the border to Australians in the first place – even with quarantine.

That Australia could shut its border for a bit while it assessed New Zealand’s risk of spreading the new South African strain, then open up again, appeared to many to be a good indication of how the new world might have to operate.

And as for the notion that there are all sorts of bubble complications, such as what will happen to people on either side of the border in the event of an outbreak, this has also been one of the major issues that officials were supposed to have been working out since last year. Hard to see how that’s changed.

But what it appeared to come down to, in the end, was trust. Ardern now appears to not have an awful lot of faith in what Australia might do next.

Either that or political will is fading – the Government has a good thing going, public support is still on the side of keeping shut and safe. Opening the border would pay big dividends, but it comes with political risk.

And the constant question of when and where a trans-Tasman bubble might happen – and any suggestion the Government is on a go slow – clearly irks Ardern.

“I love that the perspective here is that this is a simple matter of opening the borders; but [it’s] not when you have an elimination strategy, not when you've opened up to every state and if they have an outbreak in one area, our ability to control people moving into the state and flying back to New Zealand is very limited. They’re not our borders.

“You cannot unscramble the egg, once they are open, we have to make sure that we can make it work because it will be damaging, economically, if we open, close, open. close. and then permanently shut it, no one wants that.”

No one indeed.