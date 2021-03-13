The National Party has the same problem as the English monarchy

The Queen has made her first appearance since Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah. Her Majesty joined science experts and schoolchildren in a virtual event to mark British Science Week. In the ...

OPINION: I've always advocated the abolition of monarchies, particularly the English variety.

As I've argued before, their only real current purpose is as entertainment for the masses and that is cruel to them and to those of us who cannot bear all the surrounding palaver.

The British people should put Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip in a rest home, confiscate their assets, put their children and relatives to work and set up a republic with a robust constitution. It's time to stop the soap opera for the actors’ own good.

The English monarchy has long lacked a reason for continued existence. Some will argue they remain a cornerstone of the whole legal and national system of state, as though their removal will see the entire edifice collapse.

It needs to be remembered that a country is very like a company. It has a constitution encompassing rules by which the company is run. In a democracy the shareholders/voters elect the board of directors/government responsible for running the show through an executive/public service.

The National Party is in a similar predicament to the English monarchy.

Of course there are many differences, but the point is that legal and constitutional frameworks can be demolished, reformed and changed. The important thing in an advanced country is having a workable framework based on a broad consensus.

Some will bemoan the loss of tradition and ritual but that is a small price to pay for a more sensible system. New traditions and rituals can be created with a nod to the past but firmly rooted in the present and the future.

The royals in 2019, before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke away from the family, an event which had a sequel in this week's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Martin van Beynen writes that "the monarchy is a cultural artefact that has served its purpose and should now take its place in the museum ..."

Institutions like the monarchy and the church are human constructs. They do not possess some magical qualities that make them essential to how a society governs or regulates itself, no matter how much we cling to the past. The monarchy is a cultural artefact that has served its purpose and should now take its place in the museum like a splendid old vintage car.

Getting rid of the monarchy won’t expurgate elites. They will always occur in any society, whether it is a monarchy or a communist state. What we have to do is ensure those elites deserve their place through talent and hard work and distribute some of the spoils.

In many ways the National Party is like the English monarchy. It was born to rule, but is struggling for a relevant purpose other than being an opposition, and risks redundancy. The ground has shifted and National has not shifted with it.

Several reviews probing its failure in last year’s election have been completed. The latest, released this week to a select few in the party, has apparently recommended a shake-up of the board and some pointers on how to avoid the pitfalls of last year. That’s not going to cut it.

It must be tempting for National to promise to turn the clock back. An element of the party obviously thinks it's a good idea to exploit the discomfort people feel about the country’s cultural transformation, particularly in the areas of indigenous culture and racial sensitivities.

Getty Images Can Nicola Willis give the National Party some soul?

It’s unclear how fertile this ground is for votes. Everyone thinks they know what the silent majority is getting upset about but the mindset of a mass of people is hard to discern and can change in an instant.

The use of te reo is a good example of where the National Party could go. This week we had two rulings from media regulators dismissing complaints about the use of te reo.

National could side with the hard-liners, argue that while it supports the increasing use of te reo, long speeches in te reo by virtue-signalling RNZ announcers should at least be translated or go with the flow.

RNZ provides a daily dose of unquestioning coverage of the cultural transformation and its supporters and is a constant source of irritation for people like me.

But does National really want to become the anti-woke, anti-RNZ party. In other words does it really want to take over from the old NZ First? Clearly there are votes to be had and maybe an eventual backlash will deliver a sizeable chunk of the electorate but there’s not much future in it.

Once old attitudes and mores are replaced by other orthodoxies, there is no going back. National will not attract talented new blood into its ranks by trying to go back to some sort of golden past.

What it desperately needs is some radical new ideas. I listened to former Prime Minister Jim Bolger on RNZ this week, and he made the excellent point that National has to concentrate on where society is failing and come up with some good ideas to fix it.

Our education system is falling behind in maths and science. First-home buyers are priced out of the market. Labour and skills are chronically short where they is needed. Inequality and poverty seem intractable problems. You get the idea, but it's National that has to come up with some brave new programmes to stay relevant.

No doubt the party has a raft of policies to address all these issues, but they aren't imaginative enough, and they are not cutting through.

Both the National Party and the English monarchy have some hard decisions to make on their futures. We should make the decision for the monarchy. But National must save itself on its own.