Two years after mosque murders, white supremacy still pervades corridors of power

OPINION: I often get asked: “Do you hate white South Africans?” My many white South African friends know the answer.

Born in Cape Town, at the foot of Table Mountain, into one of the cruellest systems in the world, I was classified a lesser human than white South Africans based on my skin colour.

The apartheid system regulated every aspect of my life; most of the time the signs read: “Whites only”. In 1967, our area was declared “white”, and 200 families classified as “coloured” were forcibly resettled to the other side of the river. I despised the evil of white supremacy.

Nardus Engelbrecht/AP Gregory Fortuin’s home city of Cape Town, with the Table Mountain behind.

Faced with the stark choice of redundancy or transfer, I moved to Melbourne in 1986. In 1991 I transferred to Wellington.

READ MORE:

* Former race relations conciliator Gregory Fortuin asks nation to come together

* Race Relations role's nine-month vacancy strongly felt after Christchurch terror attacks

* A guide for Pākehā who don't want to help with our racism problem



Haunted by the stories of the Rwanda genocide survivors after a visit in 2001, I accepted the role of race relations conciliator.

David Walker/Stuff Gregory Fortuin was New Zealand’s race relations conciliator from 2001 to 2002.

During my term, 9/11 happened. I travelled the length and breadth of New Zealand listening to, and documenting, the stories of Muslims being abused and judged guilty by association. We pay lip service to freedom of religion, speech and association, but only for those who look like us, speak like us, and think like us.

It’s cool to be comfortable in our own skins and celebrate who we are. Black or white, short or tall, eastern or western. My heritage of Southern African, Southern Asian, and Dutch is a gift. But pride in whakapapa becoming arrogant superiority is dangerous.

Being black and having suffered oppression doesn’t give me a free pass either. I’m on record condemning the likes of Jacob Zuma and Robert Mugabe. I’ve acknowledged the humility shown by Afrikaner president FW de Klerk in releasing Nelson Mandela and serving as his deputy.

In 2001 I was denied access to an exclusive club in Wellington for wearing a zebra shirt and an African jacket. This year, Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi was kicked out of Parliament for wearing his hei tiki. Black students here are still having to fight for the right to braid their hair. In 2021, white supremacy is still the standard.

Two years ago, I spent a week supporting Muslim leaders and the police in the bowels of Canterbury Hospital following the murder of 51 Muslims, and the maiming and traumatising of hundreds in their sacred places of worship.

“Lone wolf” was the convenient catch-cry then, as if this happened in a vacuum.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi, who was ejected from Parliament earlier this year for not wearing a tie.

The truth is white supremacy has been on the rise globally, and poses the greatest threat to our humanity. Muslims had pleaded with former prime minister John Key for an audience to express their fears about abuse and attacks, but the bureaucrats kept focusing on the “threats from the dangerous people of colour” and ignored the threat of the white racists.

Today, white supremacy culture still pervades the corridors of power and influence in our society.

“We are not a racist country” is the cry we hear whenever we point to evidence that says otherwise. Of course, we don’t have a white knee on George Floyd’s neck. And it’s undeniable that we have made progress.

Yet there isn’t a single chief executive in charge of justice, the Security Intelligence Service, or any of the other key mainstream agencies, who isn’t white. Someone who can steer the strategic discussion in a more meaningful direction.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Multiple inquiries into Oranga Tamariki were launched after the attempted uplift of a baby from Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The stuff-up with the 2018 census that resulted in low-value Māori and Pasifika data, and the debacle at Oranga Tamariki, are but two examples of “white thinking”, whereas the answer is in the community-driven societal foundations inherent in te ao Māori.

We have progressed from assimilation (obey the white norms) to integration (blending in but knowing your place). Then we entertained “super diversity” (have your cultural days). And now “social cohesion” is all the rage. However, the ones holding the power and deciding who is included and who is not are still all white.

It’s OK now to say “Kia ora”. Big shout out to Stuff for its apology to Māori, but we still don’t have te reo Māori, one of our official languages, taught in mainstream primary schools. I mihi to those who are making genuine efforts, but until we make structural change, we won’t have real and lasting progress.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Members of Wellington's religious communities, including Gregory Fortuin, protest at Wellington's St Paul's Anglican Cathedral last year against Donald Trump's use of the Bible in a photo opportunity.

I’m tired of litigating grievances and advocating for a fairer society. I dream of having more time for my whānau, for my 87-year-old mother, and even driving from Cairo to Cape Town.

Whereas in my moments of outrage against injustice I resented white South Africans, my Christian faith demands that I love all of humanity. There will be no future without forgiveness. Or, to quote the Quran 5:8: “Never let hatred of anyone lead you into the sin of deviating from justice.”

I dream of a New Zealand where there is no need for Māori, Pacific and other minority advisory boards, and where social cohesion isn’t just talk, but is written into our DNA.

A New Zealand built on a caring kaupapa of inclusion, harmonious diversity, and honouring Te Tiriti – we are all living the dream of equity and equality of opportunity, outcomes, and citizenship.

* Gregory Fortuin was race relations conciliator from 2001-02. A version of this article first appeared in the online magazine E-Tangata.