Why Jacinda Ardern will not be rushed on the trans-Tasman bubble

OPINION: It’s official. The trans-Tasman bubble is firmly back on the agenda to the extent that the Government will be actually announcing the date that quarantine-free travel will commence on Tuesday fortnight, April 6.

On Monday, as reported by Stuff last week, Cabinet took its first look at the new proposed travel arrangement, which will now be taken on a much more unilateral basis than what officials have spent many months negotiating. The upshot is that both New Zealand and Australia will have sovereign latitude to close borders at very short notice, but that each country is now putting measures in place to manage their people if that happens and minimise disruption.

Making an announcement about an announcement is lame. It is essentially a sign that the Government is under pressure and wants to say something – anything – so as not to leave an information vacuum, while also appearing to be onto the case.

On Tuesday morning there will be a big Government housing announcement that Ardern announced in January – except that it was announced that it would be in February at a time when house prices were escalating at a frightening pace. Here are at the end of March. Notwithstanding all that, you get the idea.

There was slightly more merit in this announcement announcement​ because the PM was confirming that the bubble is now actually happening and in the next few weeks. Effectively the deal will be done with the Australian Commonwealth Government and then logistics sorted out with each Australian state. If the bubble were to open today only NSW and Victoria would be open, quarantine free, to Kiwis

Ardern denied that the announcement announcing the date had been forced upon her by pressure from the National Party, Australian Scott Morrison and a more general push form parts of the community to open the bubble.

Nevertheless it has been clear that this has not been a big political priority for Ardern – unsurprisingly given the risk, or at least the perception of risk that it entails. If it had been, and serious prime ministerial pressure had come down, this could have been done months ago. Yet that would not have fitted with Labour’s grand Covid narrative – that a year has passed, our plan has worked, the means to achieve elimination are changing, and we proceed with caution on all things to keep you safe.

The very nature of Covid has lent itself towards the unspoken assumption that comparative domestic tranquillity and freedom of movement is preferable to risk brought upon us from the outside.

Ardern even said on Monday that even although she was promising that a date would be announced that if Covid were to break out again that, “We would of course have a [border] closure, because that's how we maintain freedom.”

But back to the bubble: Ardern made the very good point, unlike the current one way travel arrangement whereby Kiwis have been able to go to some Australian states quarantine-free, both nations will now have skin in the game when it comes to halting travel. Whereas up until now, Australia could close its border with impunity, now if it does so there could be thousands of Australians stranded in New Zealand, waiting to get home. Communication between the two countries will have to be good.

The news of the announcement date came as the Australian Government announced that it had altered it Biosecurity Act to get to enable Australians, once again, to travel to New Zealand and so commence the bubble.

This is definitely going to be a case of flyer beware. And reasonably so. You pay your money, take your chance and if you get stuck you bear the costs.

Yet one can’t help but think that Ardern – who has so much political capital tied up in the success of elimination strategy – is still just a bit reticent on this one.

A lot of the issues still to be sorted out that Ardern rattled through yesterday are “complex” as she repeatedly said. But also entirely predictable and ultimately mostly logistical: what to do if there are cases in the other country, how to contact trace visitors (most should be traceable through the Covid app, but a handful of people won't have mobiles). The airports were listed off again, before the admission that they were basically ready (and have been for months). Then, that Dr Ashley Bloomfield would have to prepare an up to date health assessment of the Covid situation in Australia!

They have been worked on for a long time and the fact that the date will be announced in a fortnight, suggests that they are not actually that complex.

The Government clearly thinks that it has the public on its side and that those agitating for an open border are outweighed by those who are scared of Covid, nervous about opening up and some who frankly, quite like New Zealand without tourists.

Jacinda Ardern will not be rushed.