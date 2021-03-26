Did Britain abandon New Zealand in 1973?

OPINION: Alister McIntosh, the first head of New Zealand’s foreign service, once told his diplomatic trainees that “history has more meaning if traced backwards”.

A new generation of foreign policy watchers – officials, historians and politicians – are looking back at New Zealand’s so-called ‘fight for survival’, when Britain applied to join the EEC (EU now).

But was Britain abandoning New Zealand? The British High Commissioner, Laura Clarke, has dismissed the idea (British high commissioner wants to put New Zealand's 'great abandonment' story to rest, Mar 17). By the time the UK joined the EEC, in 1973, the volume of NZ’s trade had reduced to 27 per cent.

But even if it was no longer the cornerstone of the NZ economy, the British market still provided sorely-needed ballast. Ask farmers’ children, and they will tell you of the penny-pinching that went on. Ask people in the local marae, and they will recall endless discussions about the price of food and smallholdings going under the hammer.

READ MORE:

* The Detail: In a post-Brexit world, here's how NZ's relationship with UK could change

* Brexit: EU plans for chaotic Brexit as UK readies for no-deal vote

* Brexit: the past, present and future impact on New Zealand

* How post-Brexit Britain could learn from the regions - High Commissioner



They can be forgiven if they felt abandoned; and the memory of lives sacrificed for the ‘mother’ country, in the killing fields of Europe, were still raw. Were NZ politicians and officials responsible for whipping up their fears? Ask former officials, still around, and they repudiate the idea that the crisis wasn’t real. Any further reduction in export earnings would have precipitated a crisis, period.

The NZ negotiating team, led by the ubiquitous ‘gentleman Jack’ Marshall, had only scarce resources at their disposal and not enough feet on the ground. They worked almost 24/7, during the decade leading up to Britain’s accession, to get support for their cause.

But NZ’s interests were hardly uppermost in the mind of the British as they navigated Brussels' labyrinth; and Edward Heath regarded any special arrangements for NZ’s cause as an impediment. However, thanks to the fast footwork of the NZ team, which Marshall described as “torturous”, Heath was not able to ignore their cause.

To argue that the efforts of Marshall and his team were disingenuous, that they were based on a cri de coeur of ‘abandonment’, is to dishonour them, and to deny that their skills were an enviable source of soft power.

Officials have continued to fight NZ’s corner, and clinching the latest Free Trade Agreement will be just as tricky. The High Commissioner has fired a warning shot over NZ’s bows: don’t cry wolf anymore because no one will believe you.

Certainly, the NZ economy is much more resilient than it was when Britain joined the EEC, and the British market is only the sixth-largest now. But with one in four jobs dependent on exports, and a pandemic that has been catastrophic for invisible (tourism) earnings, there is a great deal at stake.

But the tables may have turned? Post-Brexit, it could be Britain that fears abandonment. Trying to brazen it out with its ‘global reach’ policy, it is courting its erstwhile colonies. The High Commissioner has a softly-softly approach, suggesting that the UK has much to learn from NZ.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff In 2018 British High Commissioner to New Zealand Laura Clarke warned New Zealand “a trade deal with Russia would imperil any FTA with the UK”, Rita Ricketts writes.

But will the British resist the temptation to interfere in NZ’s affairs? In 2018 the current High Commissioner had warned NZ that a trade deal with Russia would imperil any FTA with the UK.

For its part, NZ may have something to say about the British government kowtowing to its dubious Saudi Arabian partners. There will always be political differences, but cosy assertions of enduring ties of kith and kin will not, alone, settle them.

The current trade negotiations, too, will require much more. The British will have to square their requirements with NZ’s Trade for All policy, which puts Māori and Pākehā on an equal footing. The High Commissioner admits that the UK is at the start of its journey to understand NZ as it is today. It might start by looking back to see why it enforced its own interpretation of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840?

While a lecturer at Victoria University, Wellington, Rita Ricketts was seconded to work for the New Zealand Foreign Office, working directly for the Prime Minister and Minister of Trade. She now divides her time between Wellington and Oxford, in her native England