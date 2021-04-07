Trans-Tasman bubble brings palpable relief to Parliament

Jacinda Ardern says there will be protocols in place to deal with any Covid outbreaks on either side of the bubble.

ANALYSIS: After months of waiting and several failed attempts, a trans-Tasman bubble has now been confirmed to begin in April 19; the Monday after next.

“This is an exciting day,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday when announcing the new quarantine-free travel arrangements between New Zealand and Australia.

Travellers from Australia have proved overwhelmingly safe. Since the initial outbreak of Covid there have been virtually no infected travellers coming from Australia. The Prime Minister was at pains to point out that hers was a public health decision, informed by health advice from the Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

It is also a world first. New Zealand has approached Covid with a puritanical zeal. Instead of balancing risk as most other countries in the world have sought to do, New Zealand has sought to eliminate the virus – in part because of an under-provisioned and disorganised health system.

Now, Ardern’s Government is trying to open up travel with another country that hasn’t fully purged Covid – although most of Australia has in fact eliminated it in all but name.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid Response minister Chris Hipkins are all smiles as they announce the travel bubble to Australia as opening on April 19th 2021.

And despite apparent delays and setback, April 19 will be less than three weeks later than Ardern’s announced intention in December to have a bubble up and running in the first quarter of 2021.

New Zealanders will be able to reunite with family and friends, travel for business or pleasure. But it all comes with the overall proviso: flyer beware. The Government will not come to your rescue if you happen to get stuck on the wrong side of the Tasman.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images the Government has introduced a traffic light system under the headings, “continue, pause and suspend”.

At the airport people won’t be able to travel with cold or flu symptoms, they will have to fill in a pre-departure health form and there will random temperature testing on arrival in New Zealand. Wearing masks on planes will be mandatory.

The biggest risk that hovers over trans-Tasman travel is the re-emergence of Covid-19 is an outbreak of either side of the Tasman. So the Government has introduced a traffic light system under the headings, “continue, pause and suspend”. If there are a few cases in Australia clearly linked to its border, travel will continue, if it's a bit more serious or the source infection is unknown travel might ‘pause’ for 72 hours, and if there is a lockdown in an Australian state travel will be suspended for a longer.

It will be done on a state-by-state, case-by-case basis

David White/Stuff The biggest risk that hovers over trans-Tasman travel is the re-emergence of Covid-19 is an outbreak of either side of the Tasman.

And if there are further outbreaks, Kiwis in Australia could find themselves having to get a pre-departure test, keeping an eye out for symptoms at home, getting a test and self-isolating on arrival, or even in some cases, spend time in an MIQ facility. Most likely as little hot spots emerge pre-departure tests and the odd 72-hour delay in travel are the most foreseeable problems.

New Zealand is unilaterally opening the border to Australia, while keeping open lines of communication with the states. In practice that will mean that the states and New Zealand will give each other a heads up if there are Covid outbreaks, or if borders are going to close and so on. It is in everyone’s interests that this works as seamlessly as possible.

Next Wednesday Bloomfield will give the Government final advice on any additional precautions travellers from Queensland, which had a recent outbreak, may have to take before travelling to New Zealand – possibly pre-departure testing

Yesterday, the Government was framing this unilateral approach as New Zealand reserving its right to keep Kiwis safe. It is; which makes the grand arrangement that officials had been negotiating for an agreed travel framework – abandoned in February – even more inexplicable. The perfect was the enemy of the good; it clearly delayed the bubble.

There are also unanswered questions around MIQ spaces. The Government isn’t planning to release many more spots for general travel and has flagged it could decommission some facilities. Details are expected in the next weeks.

Yet, around the halls of Parliament there was a sense of palpable relief, both in Government ranks and in the opposition. An important psychological hurdle has been leapt, and a new train has been set in motion. After more than a year with a closed border – and almost a year to the day since New Zealand introduced its managed isolation and quarantine facilities, some limited quarantine-free travel will be allowed.

As the vaccines start to roll out around the world, it is the first step in the longer process of reopening this small country at the bottom the world.