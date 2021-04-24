New Zealand isn't 'sucking up' to China by learning from countries' mistakes

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has reiterated New Zealand's position on the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing arrangement, in a press conference with her Australian counterpart, Marise Payne.

OPINION: Slowly and then all of a sudden, the Government has come under massive pressure from Five Eyes partners to take a bolder stance on China, ramp up its rhetoric and take sides.

The Five Eyes is often misunderstood. It is an intelligence-sharing treaty between Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, United States and New Zealand. In the past it was extremely secretive but now it’s a bit more open. More recently, some Five Eyes partners have joined together on various statements.

But fundamentally it is an intelligence-sharing arrangement, not any sort of broader geo-political treaty, or formalised diplomatic grouping.

That it should remain so has been New Zealand's position for some time, reiterated in comments made by Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta in a speech in Wellington on Monday.

Yet during the week news articles emerged from Australia and the UK suggesting otherwise. Evidently the national security communities in both those countries are unhappy with the language Mahuta used. Certainly parts of Australia’s national security community wants to see the Five Eyes agreement expanded and more formally coordinated.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Mahuta looks on as Payne speaks to media during a press conference at Parliament.

READ MORE:

* A welcome shift in talk of China

* The taniwha and the dragon: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta talks China in major speech

* Grant Robertson wants answers over possible Government links to human rights abuses in China

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Beijing has 'undermined' Hong Kong's autonomy



In the speech, Mahuta talked about being a predictable, respectful and consistent trade partner to China, while also nodding towards New Zealand’s longer-term need to diversify its export markets. She also noted the vast differences on human rights and democracy. Nothing new there.

In keeping with Labour’s general disposition – and that of previous governments – towards China, she refrained from giving the Chinese a rhetorical tickle-up.

The language she used has been criticised because a key foreign policy aim of China is to be treated with ‘respect’. But this shouldn’t be misinterpreted – as it clearly is in some quarters – as somehow being ‘soft on China’. Not yet anyway.

Mahuta also used the clumsy metaphor of ‘the taniwha and the dragon’ to basically explain that New Zealand is different from China. The metaphor could have been helpful, but it didn't do more than state the obvious: the nations are different but each is worthy of respect. There was also an obligatory attempt to squeeze the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi into foreign policy, without explaining how that helps, why it matters or what it might mean in practice.

New Zealand's chief diplomatic aim with both China and the US has been to avoid having to make any sort of meaningful choice between our biggest trade partner and security guarantor. In this vein issues are dealt with case by case.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who has been in the country holding meetings, didn't seem very concerned over the Five Eyes issue or Mahuta’s language.

This was also the longstanding aim of Australian foreign policy until a series of decisions, and arguably missteps, over the past three or four years resulted in that country being put into the diplomatic deep freeze by China a few years back.

Sam McNeil/AP Chinese President Xi Jinping.

There were several key issues on which Australia made missteps, the Chinese responses to which have further hardened Canberra’s resolve against what many see as bullying.

The first was a speech made by then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, which quoted words often credited to the father of Chinese communism, Mao Zedong, by way of saying the Australian people would “stand up” against foreign interference.

Then there was a (now disgraced) senator, Sam Dastyari, who first supported China’s claims in the South China Sea against Australia’s official position, and then allegedly told a Chinese big-money donor to step outside with him without his phone because they might be being spied on.

Around the same period a lot of stories emerged about alleged harassment of Chinese students on university campuses. Then there were political donations, blocking Chinese investment in infrastructure, ports and farms, as well as a nixing of giant telco Huawei’s involvement in Australia’s 5G network (New Zealand has done the same).

Sam Mooy/Getty Images Australia has been put into a diplomatic deep freeze by China.

Add to that the broader issues of Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea and Australia trying to help reinvigorate a diplomatic grouping called the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Australia, India, the United States and Japan) to provide a counterbalance to China in the Indo-Pacific region. Then there was the Australian-backed call for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19 which made the communist regime apoplectic.

All of those various events merged over a short period and had the effect of Australia ramping up its rhetoric on China and crimping its strategic options.

So earlier in the year China leaked a dossier with its so-called 14 disputes with Australia. From that point, Australia had no choice but to harden its resolve on all of them. As a result, China has launched a series of trade retaliations on Australian goods as diverse as lobster and wine, usually under some flimsy pretext or other.

The point is not that Australia is wrong about China: it is an authoritarian dictatorship that now effectively has a non-hereditary emperor in Xi Jinping.

But Australia has mishandled its relationship with the rising power. Not in wanting to draw lines in the sand, but in the public way in which those lines have been drawn.

The other thing is that national security is a deep exercise in both bureaucratic empire building and intellectual vanity. The shaping of foreign and national security policy is reactive, in the sense it responds to emerging threats. But it is also strategic. Because forming a strategy necessarily involves forming a basic view of the world, over which therecan be legitimate disagreement.

One can't help but think that Canberra is trying to get New Zealand to line up rhetorically behind Australia because to do otherwise might prove that holding the line on national interests and values – but being less belligerent about it – can work.

Whether Mahuta – who also this week announced a big new review in her other busy portfolio, local government – is the person equipped to continue striking that balance remains an open question at this point.

And for all the talk of New Zealand ‘sucking up” to China or being the “West’s woke weak link” from some British MPs and news outlets, it really reeks more of a long post-colonial confusion within the UK about what its role in the world is. It is still struggling to get used to its diminished importance as the structural power centre of the world moves east.

The Australian concern – and one shared in Washington – seems to be narrower: around the risk that New Zealand might slowly be “picked off” by Beijing one issue at a time.

In a world of increased geopolitical competition, New Zealand will be pressured more to side with those liberal democracies that share our values in the future – and we should. It is understood that the Biden administration is likely to expect more of New Zealand in this space than the Trump administration did. But it is difficult to see how prematurely poking China in the eye by adopting imprudent language helps.

Mahuta’s speech did not traverse much new terrain or particularly change New Zealand’s positioning. The reasons our friends are getting so worried is more interesting, but ultimately it says more about their internal politics and positions than New Zealand’s.