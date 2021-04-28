Five Eyes and China: No middle ground for NZ

OPINION: We have become troubled in recent days by pressure on us from our friends to speak out more forcefully on China. Comments in British and Australian papers suggesting that we are ‘’weak’’ and ‘‘spineless’’ have naturally annoyed us.

The blame for these criticisms has been laid on a hitherto inoffensive grouping called (by the Americans) the Five Eyes, an association of the five English-speaking democracies for sharing intelligence that goes back to the last war.

The foreign minister has herself complained of its “expanding remit” and two or three articles in support have inveighed against the association as “an informal agreement masquerading as an alliance”.

This, though, is not the real point of our complaints. The Five Eyes seems to be getting the blame for our decision on several occasions to stand aside when our four closest friends have complained about China’s treatment of Hong Kong and its genocidal crushing of the Uyghur people.

We are told that the Government has come under “massive pressure” to take sides against China. As part of our independent foreign policy it has resisted associating itself with the Five Eyes’ statements.

Brittany Keogh/Stuff Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has taken issue with what she sees as Five Eyes’ expanding remit.

The foreign minister has talked of China’s human rights abuses but said that though the two nations are different, “each is worthy of respect”.

The Government’s caution is understandable. Over 29 per cent of our trade is with China and a significant part of this would be at risk if we quarrel with Beijing.

When we fell out with the United States over ship visits, Washington ruled out trade retaliation at the outset and our trade actually went up during the dispute. This would not be the case with China, where trade is a major part of the weapons it uses to show its displeasure.

Australia called for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19 and lost its barley and some of its wine and seafood exports. When a Canadian court entertained an extradition request about a well-connected Chinese woman, Canada’s canola exports disappeared.

So we really face a dilemma. Speak out and we suffer economic damage; stay silent and our friends wonder what happened to the moral foreign policy of which we were proud. We may hope to take refuge in the independence of our policy, as the mayor of Auckland has suggested, but the choice we face is a blunt one.

There is no middle ground for an independent stance: we either condemn the grave abuses being committed by China or by staying silent we effectively side with China.

There is a way out of this: to join with our four best friends, apparently now to be termed the Five Eyes, in their condemnations. We have of course been busy ruling this out, but we might now consider ruling it in.

We can speak our mind freely in their company; China can hardly single out the smallest country in the group and if it was tempted we can reasonably expect the support of powerful friends.

If we insist on standing alone no serious complaint about China is economically possible. We risk being left on the sidelines, sucking our thumbs and contemplating the most brutal genocide since the 1930s.

Gerald Hensley was a foreign service officer who served as head of the Prime Minister's Department and Secretary of Defence.