Advancing human rights in China has nothing to do with geopolitics

OPINION: Law professor Alexander Gillespie described a recent four-power Bay of Bengal naval exercise (India, Japan, Australia, France) as representing ‘’a foreign policy challenge as serious as any other this country currently faces’’.

On the face of it that’s an extraordinary statement – the Bay of Bengal is closer to the Mediterranean than it is to the Tasman Sea and only two of the four countries – Australia and Japan – could be regarded as close allies or partners of New Zealand.

Gillespie explains that the exercise is evidence of a wider geopolitical shift – the forging of an alliance based on the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue – ‘’Quad’’ for short – of four Indo-Pacific states: India, Australia, Japan and the United States, aimed at countering, in Gillespie’s words, a ‘’noticeably more aggressive China’’ in respect of which New Zealand ‘’has not been pushing as hard’’ as other countries.

Gillespie attributes New Zealand’s stance to its wish to be an ‘’honest broker’’, but argues that unless New Zealand can be a ‘’genuine intermediary’’ –upholding and advancing, in dialogue with China, the values of human rights, democracy and the rule of international law – it should stand alongside like-minded countries, in support of a ‘’stable, global order’’.

Gillespie’s inventory of aggressive Chinese actions – Hong Kong, island-building in the South China Sea, pressure on Taiwan, border clashes with India, less than ideal dealings over Covid, Uyghur repression – is heterogeneous.

Of the six, two – the South China Sea and the India-China border – are primarily geopolitical with limited to no significance for democracy and human rights, neither area being inhabited. There is a freedom-of-navigation issue in the South China Sea, but it is blurred by multiple territorial disputes. The India-China standoff has recently been mediated by Russia.

Taiwan also has a geopolitical element, Taiwan being a de facto US ally, but it is also a status issue – what is Taiwan’s status in the community of nations? It could become a democracy and human rights issue but is not at the moment.

China’s conduct over Covid has been less than edifying but it is hardly evidence of aggression.

What about Hong Kong and the Uyghurs? These are definitely human rights issues but equally definitely not geopolitical.

Gillespie refers to China having ‘’swallowed’’ Hong Kong but Hong Kong has been Chinese territory – and recognised as such by the entire international community – since 1997. China’s sovereignty in Xinjiang – the home of the Uyghurs – is also not contested internationally.

The geopolitics is not about human rights but is about US-China rivalry in the Indo-Pacific, aka Asia; the US’s determination to contain China, and China’s determination not to be contained. New Zealand must make its own call on that contest.

Advancing human rights in China is not geopolitics but is a matter of . . . human rights. Gillespie may be sceptical of New Zealand’s equivocal approach but has the hard line taken by the US and its allies done any better? Or has China simply dug in?

The real work of advancing human rights within countries, large or small, must be found in patient but unrelenting diplomacy, supported by NGOs and public opinions, in global forums and across the community of nations.

To take just one example, such diplomacy might have ensured that many more Islamic countries would have spoken out on the repression of the Muslim Uyghurs than has been the case to date, and have ensured that more Asian democracies would have spoken out on Hong Kong.

By all means join in military exercises, but understand that they are not about democracy and human rights but about power politics.

* Malcolm McKinnon is a Wellington historian. He is the author of Independence and Foreign Policy: New Zealand in the World Since 1935 and a number of other publications on New Zealand’s foreign relations.