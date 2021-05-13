If the Jacinda Show wants another season, it can't afford any more stumbles

The Labour government is looking to help employees like cleaners and support workers negotiate better pay with their employers.

OPINION: If the modern business of government can be compared to a reality TV show – and unfortunately in some respects, it can – then Jacinda Ardern’s promise of “transformational” government could recall The Swan. This forgotten artefact of the early 2000s carted contestants away with a team of dietitians, personal trainers and plastic surgeons to effect “startling transformations”.

Like The Swan itself, after a barrage of justifiable criticism, Labour’s transformational rhetoric was also cancelled in short order. Ardern’s government is now strictly committed to under-promising and over-delivering.

To continue to labour the analogy, Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood’s announcement of a new framework for fair pay agreements (FPAs) last Friday was less an Extreme Makeover of New Zealand employment laws, and more of a revamped Queer Eye: unassuming, delivered with trademark kindness, but with nonetheless enormous ambitions for long-term transformation.

Supplied The Swan, an extreme makeover show that screened in New Zealand in 2004.

It is the most radical reform of employment and industrial relations law since the Employment Contracts Act of 1991.

READ MORE:

* Pay freezes and fair pay agreements: the unions get their biggest win in decades

* Government announces 'Fair Pay Agreements' plan in radical overhaul of New Zealand employment laws

* Fair Pay Agreements: How does it work and what will it mean for you



The Government has long signalled it would take steps to bring in industry-wide bargaining to set minimum pay and conditions in the kinds of industries that it characterised as vulnerable to poor pay and conditions, such as cleaners, security guards and hospitality workers.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood announcing the framework for fair pay agreements last week. It is the most radical reform of employment and industrial relations law since the Employment Contracts Act of 1991, writes Ben Thomas.

In particular, FPAs are intended to prevent a “race to the bottom” in employee wages and conditions, where these are effectively the only means for businesses to compete on price for valuable contracts.

The framework as announced, however, goes considerably further. A “public interest” test can be applied to allow unions to negotiate minimum terms for an entire sector (including non-unionised staff and workplaces) if a sector has low pay or poor progression, low bargaining power or long and unsocial hours. However, any union can initiate bargaining if it has at least 1000 members in the industry (or 10 per cent of the total workers, whichever is less).

If agreement cannot be reached in bargaining between unions and employer representatives, the Employment Relations Authority will have the power to set the terms and conditions of an FPA.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Bus drivers picket the Kilbirnie bus terminal in Wellington after employer NZ Bus locked out striking drivers on April 23.

Unions cannot strike in support of FPA bargaining, but the revival of what is essentially an arbitration regime gives more ammunition against employers who may have otherwise been willing to endure industrial action or, like NZ Bus in Wellington, try and wait out workers by locking them out.

This means that FPAs are a powerful bargaining tool for unions that are dominant in skilled and relatively well-paid industries, but have fewer members among the sector’s smaller workplaces, whose workers may have inferior conditions or pay, such as dairy workers.

Many in the union movement see this as an opportunity to increase membership, which has been steadily declining in the private sector since the Employment Relations Act.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson bungled the fairly straightforward setting of expectations for public sector pay priorities, says Ben Thomas.

Wood’s announcement could be a model for his colleagues. It was sold on the clear basis of being rooted in the messaging and values that brought Labour to office. The plan, if not the detail, was well-flagged.

It has also landed in an almost uniquely favourable political climate: at the tail-end of a pandemic which named and celebrated the “essential workers” who ensure the smooth running of the middle class’s offices, brunches and nights out.

With falling unemployment, which in any case never came close to pre-lockdown predictions, and still-soaring house prices, the fabled median voter is unlikely to feel insecure about their own economic circumstances, or have the stomach for austerity politics.

STUFF The pay freeze will apply to those earning $100,000 or more a year, while pay increases for those earning under $60,000 will be prioritised.

This mood was misread by two of the prime minister’s most trusted lieutenants, Grant Robertson and Chris Hipkins, who bungled the fairly straightforward setting of expectations for public sector pay priorities.

Hipkins broke a crucial taboo both with the public and Labour’s base when he said that the majority of non-beginner nurses, teachers and police, while among our most worthy and hardworking workers, are relatively well paid (compared to the bulk of the working population, if not their head office public service managers). But his and Robertson’s arguments in favour of “equality” fell on deaf ears.

The backlash against the wage freeze, and the relatively warm reception for FPAs and minimum wage rises, will play on Robertson’s mind in relation to other areas where the Government promised transformation, in particular child poverty and raising benefits. Is the stigma against beneficiaries, taken as an article of faith in politics, perhaps as outmoded as the common wisdom that voters imagine the public service as walk-shorted bureaucrats counting down to retirement?

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins broke a crucial taboo both with the public and Labour’s base when he said that the majority of non-beginner nurses, teachers and police are relatively well paid, says Thomas.

If New Zealanders are counting their blessings after a brush with pandemic disaster – and in light of the Government’s surprisingly if deceptively strong books – do they feel less as if they will miss out if others are helped up?

No less than the producers of The Swan, the creative minds behind the Jacinda Show will want another season. They can’t misjudge their audience.

* Ben Thomas is a public relations consultant and political commentator. He was previously a National government press secretary.