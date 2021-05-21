Budget 2021: Welcome focus on reducing inequality needs to continue

OPINION: They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but waiting 30 years is taking that to the extreme.

Grant Robertson delivered a pointed riposte to the 1991 Mother of All Budgets with a Budget that his Labour predecessor, Michael Cullen, could only have dreamed about.

He increased main benefits, a long-festering sore amongst child poverty campaigners, alongside increased investment in health, manufacturing, education, housing and infrastructure.

The updated fiscal forecasts to 2025 have improved further with net debt, excluding the funding for lending programme, peaking at close to 42 per cent of GDP. This is not going to keep market analysts or global investors awake at night. If anything, they are more likely to be thinking about how they can move here.

Inflation is forecast to hover close to 2 per cent, the mid-point of the desired range, real GDP ranges between 3 and 4 per cent, and unemployment between 4 and 5 per cent. These would be rosy numbers at any time but in the post-Covid-19 environment, noting they are just forecasts, they are quite incredible.

Even with the nearly $4b a year of new operational and capital expenditure, Robertson has managed to keep $5b from the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund in his back pocket, as further insurance against any unexpected Covid-19 dramas. He may well need that to address both opportunities and challenges over the next 12 months.

It’s hard to imagine anyone grumbling about benefit increases after the experience of last year and the huge reliance on wage subsidies. That brush with temporary unemployment would have been a shock for many and a taster of what life is like on a constrained budget.

This focus on reducing inequality needs to continue. Given that housing costs are a major driver of inequality and poverty, it was good to see a specific allocation of $380m for the Māori housing sector from the already announced $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund.

So what’s missing?

There is not much here for innovation, or leveraging the demand for NZ as a safe place to research, study, or set up businesses. This would be a good time to increase our investment in research and development, particularly in the technology space, where we are starting to build some real scale.

We have a huge backlog of 3 waters infrastructure, which needs urgent attention. A much-talked-about option is to remove GST on rates and ring-fence those funds for projects sitting on local government 30-year infrastructure plans. This would cost $800m-$1b a year but would enable a more efficient capital programme plan, improve community resilience and support jobs around the country.

More funding for the community housing sector and other developers to build new housing is also still needed. Given that housing costs and accessibility are major drivers of inequality and poverty, this investment is critical and the Government needs to keep its foot on this accelerator until there is a surplus of housing stocks. The Funding for Lending Facility could be redirected towards construction funding and recycled as required.

Another $1-2b a year of investment could easily be absorbed into the fiscal forecast and there’s never been a better time to plan for the future. Whilst we address the inequities of the past, we must also prepare for the opportunities ahead. That means investment in the productive economy, as well as our base infrastructure and social services.

Much has been written about being in a generational and cyclical shift from the last 30 years of neo-liberalism. With house prices rising at an unsustainable pace and capital still dominant, we looked to be heading towards neo-feudalism rather than ‘capitalism with a human face’, apparently the goal of the former Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters. It’s somewhat ironic that the recent change in focus is happening because he is no longer in power.

The major risk in this Budget is delivery.

As the Government has learnt, funding is only part of the story, and it has a very ambitious structural reform programme, as well as a demanding capital project pipeline to deliver. If it can do that, this Budget could be the start of a bigger shift. Only time will tell.

