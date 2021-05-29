The Jacinda Ardern-Scott Morrison meeting: Powerful optics and chance to talk China

OPINION: When Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison flies into Queenstown on Sunday, he will have some respite: finally some of the good bits of being an international leader: jetting around, going to nice places and engaging in a bit of statecraft. For Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, it will be similar: a chance to show off Queenstown and reacquaint herself with Morrison.

More than that, the optics of the meeting internationally will be compelling: two leaders meeting, with sizeable delegations and without masks, Perspex screens or any of the other accoutrements of modern pandemic life. It will be a trans-Tasman demonstration of how the elimination strategies that both countries have adopted – New Zealand officially and Australia effectively – have mostly worked.

The last time the leaders met face to face was the day New Zealand had its first confirmed case of Covid-19: February 28 last year. On that day Ardern had been taking the Australians to task for deporting criminals to New Zealand who were Australians in all but name. Morrison got to be tough on crims. Everyone was a winner. Within a month, New Zealand was in lockdown, the borders were closed and the world had changed drastically. Everyone looked like a loser.

Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison following their meeting in Sydney in February last year.

Before the latest Covid debacle in Victoria, a state with an unusually poor record of keeping Covid contained, the travel bubble was operating as it should. It still is. Disruption is now the price we pay for having the opportunity to travel outside our borders. Travel to and from the other Australian states remains unaffected and health officials continue to be confident in the current arrangements. But no doubt it will have a chilling effect on travel plans in general.

One thing this will do is to focus people’s minds on the vaccine roll-out. So far it is going more or less to plan for the Government. However, the first hints of potential delays are starting to emerge. Originally it was intended that the full population roll-out would begin in July, but now the Ministry of Health is advising it will be the end of that month. That’s still technically within the promised timeframe, but reflects the Government sweating on vaccine orders that Pfizer has promised but not yet confirmed for delivery.

New Zealand's plan is a one-vaccine, two-jabs strategy. But it relies on the vaccines arriving here. So far none of the other vaccines being used around the world have gained Medsafe approval in New Zealand.

Should there be a significant delay, the whole programme could grind to a halt. Bad news for the country, bad news for the Government.

But it will be the meeting with Morrison that will be eagerly watched this Sunday and Monday. The bilateral is in Queenstown this year – a deliberate strategy from the Government to showcase one of New Zealand’s top tourism regions which has been devastated by Covid-19 and the drying-up of international tourists. Yet Covid has already affected the itinerary.

A key area of discussion will be around the politics of the region – and China in particular. The politics of how to deal with this rising geo-strategic rival has to be understood through the prism of domestic politics – both here and in Australia.

When Morrison first became Australian PM, he tried to reset a relationship that had become rocky under his predecessor, Malcolm Turnbull. For a variety of reasons this didn’t work, and now the public attitude towards China in Australia has turned dramatically. It is febrile, with senior officials making dire warnings about the drums of war beating.

The great irony is the relationship is now so testy that two speeches given in New Zealand – one by Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta in late April and one by Ardern in early May – could not have been given by an Australian leader.

Although much was made of Mahuta’s remarks after a speech to the New Zealand China Council about New Zealand not wishing the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing arrangement to become more than that, both speeches were largely about how to handle inevitable disagreements.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta delivers a speech on NZ-China relations at the NZ China Council in Wellington.

Both were carefully calibrated public acknowledgements that China’s rise under the Chinese Communist Party will pose difficulties for New Zealand given the extremely different values system in the two countries. New Zealand is a nation of the rule of law, liberal democracy and human rights.

China is a one-party authoritarian regime. It is fundamentally a Leninist state: that is, a significant amount of its efforts go towards ensuring one thing: the preservation of the one-party regime.

Because Australia's diplomatic relationship has come to such a low ebb, even giving a speech like that would be seen as provocative.

Yet on the national security side of things Australia has been prodding New Zealand to be more assertive in its language and dealings with China.

China’s strategic aims are simple. It is seeking to delegitimise the United States' presence in Asia and at the same time create an environment where a creeping inevitability about China's rise and its sphere of influence is increasing, becoming an accepted reality.

This is neither in Australia’s nor New Zealand’s interests, but the approaches have diverged: Australia has ramped up the rhetoric and become more belligerent, while New Zealand has more quietly firmed up a repositioning started under former foreign minister Winston Peters.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern comments on the Uyghur genocide at the China Business Summit

But Australia is in a different position to New Zealand. For one, it is the world’s iron ore export superpower, powering China’s blast furnaces to feed its continued growth and its cities with the key ingredient to make steel. Itaccounts for over 60 per cent of China’s iron ore imports. If China wants large amounts of high quality iron ore there is nowhere else it can go at present

The price is currently above US$200 per tonne. That price means a boon for both economic activity associated with mining, but also Canberra’s corporate tax take.

The reasons for explaining all of that is that China and Australia are in a co-dependent economic relationship, which has continued to thrive separately from the diplomatic ructions and outright frostiness between them.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

That has given considerable confidence to the China hawks, many of whom had been arguing for years that Australia could adopt a more robust attitude towards China without fear of damaging the core parts of the trading relationship.

While New Zealand milk is a very important export to China, it isn’t as important as iron ore, leaving New Zealand more vulnerable to any economic retaliation.

But one thing over this weekend will become clear: and that is both nations’ commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”. This is language that hasn’t been used so much in New Zealand but is now common around the rest of the region. It describes a rules-based order and directly rejects China’s claims over some historical sphere of influence in the region.

That assertion will be much more important than any disagreements or moderate frostiness around the politics of the day.