National too broken to go after Labour's rebirthed NZ Upgrade transport plans

OPINION: The Government's “rebalanced” NZ Upgrade infrastructure scheme was unveiled yesterday. In the 17 months since it was announced, the transport costs of the scheme have blown out from $6.8 billion to $12.8b.

Labour will spend an extra $1.9b. Subsequently, some things are getting the chop.

That number will buy some extra stuff, but the plan is dropping key parts of some projects – the rest of the extra cost just appears to be price inflation.

That announcement early last year was to achieve two things: one economic and one political. The economic objective was to tip some stimulus into the economy as the global economy was looking rather shaky and there was this thing called coronavirus overseas that might create a bit of disruption.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport minister Michael Wood and Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced the Government will “re-scope” the transport infrastructure programme, and also add more Auckland infrastructure, including a cycle/pedestrian bridge.

The political objective was to kill off the most successful thing National had going for it at the time: transport. At that time, National was outpolling Labour in a Colmar Brunton poll and was very effectively mounting the case for Labour being rubbish at delivery and not building enough roads.

The promise of new roads was to politically cauterise the issue for Labour, which it did. It also marked infrastructure coming much more firmly under Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s purview, with then transport minister Phil Twyford being effectively sidelined.

That brings us to Mill Road. This was intended to be a main arterial route through Auckland's south, linking up new areas of development in the south to the rest of the city.

Labour campaigned on it, and now it is to be dramatically downsized and deferred. Gone is the proposed four-lane motorway from Papakura to Drury South; instead, the 21-kilometre stretch of road will now get some safety improvements and some railway stations.

The Government says the money saved will now be spent on projects “in a way that supports the Government’s decarbonisation goals”.

A new highway due from Whangārei to Marsden will also be ditched.

Some of the other projects have been boosted: there will now be a separate bike and pedestrian bridge over Auckland Harbour Bridge. At face value, this seems a massive expense for a non-car and freight bridge. Labour argues it is necessary because the next Auckland harbour crossing will most likely be a tunnel under the harbour, unsuited to pedestrians.

The proposed highway extensions near Wellington at Ōtaki, and the Melling interchange in Lower Hutt, will now go ahead, with Melling getting extra flood-proofing.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Wood and Robertson. Some of the NZ Upgrade “rebalancing” has ‘’more than a whiff of the sort of cost-saving piecemeal infrastructure that has bedevilled New Zealand for decades and which Robertson last year said he wished to move away from’’, says Luke Malpass.

While still significant, some of these changes represent a pretty big step-down from Labour. It campaigned on the projects, some of which are now not going ahead or have been seriously rejigged. It also has more than a whiff of the sort of cost-saving piecemeal infrastructure that has bedevilled New Zealand for decades and which Robertson last year said he wished to move away from.

Instead, we are now looking at less stuff for more money – some things that were promised being ditched, and new projects being announced. That’s not all the Government's fault obviously: when these projects were first announced, the closed-border world of Covid, with its attendant supply change problems and an inability to bring in labour, was still unimaginable.

The problem for National now, however, is that despite these cost blowouts and what amounts to basic broken promises by Labour, the party is in far too poor a shape to effectively fight it.

National was mostly in the news this week for the sudden resignation of Nick Smith, in part because of an ongoing inquiry into an employment matter. And then failed candidate Jake Bezzant made the news when a publicly released podcast claimed that he had been using explicit images of his ex-girlfriend in order to impersonate her in sexting conversations with other men.

Smith’s resignation is not really a surprise, nor the reasons for it. A volatile character, his yelling at staff members was not unusual, according to people familiar with the matter. He was planning to resign this term in any case.

Abigail Dougherty Former National Party candidate Jake Bezzant.

Bezzant’s issue is more interesting. He lost Paula Bennett’s old seat of Upper Harbour, which National would have expected to win comfortably in ordinary circumstances. There were all manner of rumours around about him before the last election, and he clearly had ginned up his CV. National dodged a bullet by Bezzant losing the seat, and he is now not a party member.

But it does beg a bigger question: how it is that National has selected several young male MPs endowed with the gift of the gab but pretty light in life experience, or even basic judgment. Think Todd Barclay, Andrew Falloon, Hamish Walker and Bezzant. There are others.

Mind you, it is now clear that National's problems go much deeper than candidate selection. For one, the parliamentary party appears to be stealing ACT’s policies and even its attack lines almost word for word.

In a way, this isn't unusual – after all, once upon a time if ACT said something and few saw it, did it really happen at all? But that isn’t the current ACT, which won 7.6 per cent of the vote at the last election. ACT has led the debate on several key issues that Collins has since latched on to.

The He Puapua report was first surfaced into Parliament by ACT weeks before she discovered it as an issue, railing against what she called the Government’s “separatist path”. Other issues the Nats have picked up from ACT include a school curriculum review and white privilege training seminars conducted by the Ministry of Education.

The problem with all of these is that, while it may seem to National that ACT has some good issues worth bringing into the mainstream, the Nats should not being going after many ACT voters.

ACT is a small party on the right of the political spectrum that is trying to grow its vote. Its issues are calibrated for a party which, at the most, according to research seen by Stuff, is hunting for votes among only about 33 per cent of New Zealanders.

While ACT’s political rebirth has been impressive, it still remains focused on growing a smallish corner of the political vote. It knows what it wants and, under David Seymour’s leadership, pursues it relentlessly.

National, as a broad-membership party, should be fishing in a far bigger pool of potential voters. Under Collins, however, the party now seems stuck in a holding pattern: unsure what it is, what it wants or how to achieve much.

That’s a strategic problem that few in Parliament – or the wider party organisation – have yet grappled with. Failure to do so will give Labour plenty of time to build its new infrastructure – even the stuff it didn’t promise.