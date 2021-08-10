Peter Goodfellow kept his job - now it's up to National MPs to do theirs

ANALYSIS: Imagine that you are a political party that has faced a crushing election defeat, polling is stuck below 30 per cent and there’s been a series of sub-par candidate selections.

Do you stick with the board that got that result, or ditch it? The answer may seem obvious, but it isn’t.

Peter Goodfellow, a mostly successful president of the National Party, was re-elected by more than 700 delegates at the party’s annual conference in Auckland on Sunday. The fact that he stood – and was elected again – points to a failure of succession planning and a lack of awareness about the need for generational change within the party.

Any organisation – political or otherwise – that keeps the same leader in place for too long is at risk of stagnation and being overrun by those with newer ideas and innovative ways of doing things. Mike Williams, the successful Labour Party president under Helen Clark, was there only for a decade. Goodfellow has now been in charge for 12 years.

ROSA WOODS Peter Goodfellow has been the National Party president for 12 years.

READ MORE:

* 'No longer the party of rural NZ' – National members furious following conference

* National conference: Judith Collins says party can win in 2023 if 'focused'

* National Party members vote to rein in board and seat-hopping MPs

* National Party president could lose job as 'frustrated' members head to conference



He presided over most of the glory years of the John Key era, and now the dire years in desperate opposition.

Sir David Carter, who ran against Goodfellow, resigned from the National Party board on Sunday saying that he had “no confidence” in Goodfellow’s leadership. There is now no rural voice at a board level.

Within the National Party caucus, the views of the conference are mixed. Some MPs felt it was upbeat considering the circumstances and that it was now a case of getting on with it. Others told Stuff that it was a sombre affair, that spirits remained low and that there was still a level of anger at caucus over the leadership ructions of last year. There doesn’t even seem to be much agreement about how popular leader Judith Collins is with the party’s base.

In a way, MPs, despite the fact they represent us all, are more like professional football players when it comes to board ructions. They mostly keep out of it and accept that it's the party members (like club members) who decide who should govern the organisation. They just go onto the field and try to get the results. It's equally true that a strong, well-run organisation makes that job easier.

As far as the mechanics of the weekend itself went, the party didn’t announce any policy, which resulted in the news being Goodfellow’s re-election and Sir David’s subsequent resignation.

The grumbling about Goodfellow, however, disguises a bigger issue of the leadership of Judith Collins and her deputy Shane Reti.

There is plenty of gallows humour from National MPs when speaking to media now after Todd Muller’s resignation was apparently forced by Collins after he spoke to the media.

There is a sense of relief that now the conference is over, the party can get onto the next thing and try to rebuild. But there is also an increasing impatience within the caucus over a lack of strategic direction and discipline from the party leadership.

Labour has had, without doubt, an unfocussed and untidy period over the long recess and the past few weeks. But to date, National has not managed to really capitalise on that. There is no coherent message, little discipline. To be fair, being an opposition up against a very popular leader during a pandemic is also a very tough ask. But still, there hasn’t been any visible coherence in the strategy.

More than anything that happened at the conference, it is in Parliament and out in the community where National needs to perform. And its MPs are well aware of that.