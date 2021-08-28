The case for refugees: What New Zealand can do to help Afghanistan

Abbas Nazari and his family have prospered since arriving in New Zealand as refugees from Afghanistan 20 years ago.

OPINION: I hate running late for the airport. Every red light makes me sick with anxiety. I’ve missed a few flights in my time, appointments and commitments which have had to be pushed back because of my tardiness or Wellington’s notorious Basin Reserve choke point.

Now imagine if you were in Kabul, and your flight to freedom from a notorious death cult was a military plane on the tarmac of Hamid Karzai International Airport. There is ample will on your behalf but standing between you and the plane to salvation is what seems like half the population of Afghanistan and thousands of Taliban-controlled checkpoints. It is a dire, dire situation. That is the situation facing so many Afghans as the Taliban take the country.

My parents were faced with similar risks in 2001, when the Taliban had previously overrun the country. Our dash to salvation lay across land and sea, mountains and deserts, eventually finding ourselves clinging to life on a fishing boat in the Indian Ocean. We were rescued by the Norwegian container ship, the Tampa, 20 years ago, this very week.

STUFF Former refugee Frozan Azizi fears for her brothers' lives as the Taliban have executed others. Her brothers have been denied entry into New Zealand.

After Australia shut its doors to us, New Zealand opened its arms. Those of us lucky enough to be resettled to New Zealand were welcomed to the Refugee Resettlement Centre at Māngere.

READ MORE:

* Afghan Kiwi pleads for evacuation help as brothers face Taliban threats

* Our responsibility to support those who supported us: Jacinda Ardern plans to evacuate Afghan nationals and Kiwis amid Taliban takeover

* Former refugee soon to become small business owner in Invercargill

* Stranded Afghan interpreter begs Government to rescue his sick wife



This was a turning point in my life. But not all were so lucky. Several of the young men who had travelled solo were imprisoned on Nauru. Some of these men would spend more than three years in that open air prison in the Pacific before their applications were processed.

Looking at the devastating images from Afghanistan, it is almost as if we have come full circle. Twenty years since our escape from the Taliban, the fundamentalist group is back in power. Twenty years from our rescue and eventual resettlement in New Zealand, I hope that New Zealand can once again accept a small intake of Afghan refugees.

Having been welcomed to New Zealand, we have thrived in all aspects. For the first few years it is true that we were dependent, living in state housing and surviving on welfare. I learned my ABCs at the Māngere Refugee Resettlement Centre, while my parents picked up English at a government-funded English language and employment training centre.

Those early years were tough, especially for my parents, who experienced the challenges of homesickness and of getting accustomed to a new culture. But gradually we picked ourselves up, dusted ourselves off, and began the work of rebuilding a new life at the bottom of the world. I detail our journey in my family memoir, After The Tampa, out this week.

SUPPLIED The cover of Abbas Nazari’s family memoir, published this week.

I understand that this Government is well-aware of the situation facing so many desperate Afghans. Rightfully, the first priority is those who assisted with the New Zealand presence in Afghanistan. Beyond that, I hope that this Government takes the following two steps:

Firstly: Direct Immigration New Zealand to fast-track applications for spouse and family reunification visas. There are about 5000 Afghan-Kiwis in NZ, less than 0.1 per cent of the total population. Many have applied to bring their families here, and unfortunately those applications have been in limbo for many years, exacerbated by Covid-19 restrictions.

Some of these people are in Afghanistan, while others have languished in refugee camps in Pakistan and Indonesia. Given the pandemic, nearly 800 family reunification places have not been used, so there is already space within our existing commitments. Reuniting families means that they will have a home to stay in upon arrival, as well as a support network to help the resettlement process.

Wali Sabawoon/AP Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attack came amid a major international evacuation effort.

Secondly: Commit to bringing in an additional 1500 Afghan refugees as a one-off emergency intake. The Key government committed to take 750 Syrians fleeing the violence in 2015, and New Zealanders across the country welcomed them into their communities.

I am well aware of the logistical challenges, given the volatility at Kabul Airport, and MIQ shortages, but an initial commitment will give Afghan-Kiwis some confidence that the Government is listening. The Syrians were resettled to New Zealand over the course of three years.

I am not advocating for New Zealand to take on tens of thousands. Even if every signatory to the United Nations Refugee Convention increased their refugee intake tenfold, it would not make a dent in the 26 million refugees around the world.

Handout Afghans are fleeing Kabul, after the Taliban once again assumed power.

Given our commitment to the War on Terror, there is a moral responsibility to help those who are fleeing from the Taliban. But New Zealand’s omission from the list of countries which have made commitments to resettle Afghan refugees (most notably the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia) is glaringly obvious.

So how can you help? You can start by signing and sharing this Amnesty International petition.

There are a number of credible organisations which are taking donations. Among these are the UN Refugee Agency, and the New Zealand Red Cross. We can also provide support closer to home with refugee family support organisations in Auckland, Manawatū, Wellington and other regions.

Abbas Nazari is an Afghan-Kiwi, with a Masters in Security Studies from Georgetown University. He is the author of After The Tampa. It is available to order from bookstores at level 3, or as an e-book.