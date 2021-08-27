The 1pm Covid update review: The PM cranks out another visual aid

The prime minister appeared to question the validity of reports vaccines have been given to children under 12, when asked at a press conference. They were later confirmed to be true.

ANALYSIS: Friday’s 1pm Covid update was in fact a 3pm. It mostly revolved around the alert level changes – level 3 for everywhere south of Auckland, most likely two weeks for Auckland and north.

How long will level 3 last for? Don’t know, will be updated weekly. And Auckland’s stay in level 4? TBC, but most probably two weeks, we’ll update you Monday. But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was very clear on the fact that, actually, alert level three is very similar to 4 for most people and that most people should be staying at home.

It’s pretty rough on Aucklanders – at least the rest of the country will get to order takeaway a coffee, curry or fish n’ chips from Wednesday.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday the country would be moving into a split Covid level situation next week.

Pleasingly, the prime minister had dropped the dodgy advertorial at the top of the press conference spruiking the total percentage of partially completed or booked vaccinations (73 per cent on Thursday), which sounded great, but was really a mash together of numbers that didn’t really have anything to do with the current outbreak.

Vaccines and vaccination rates are clearly very important, but they aren’t the reason we all have to sit at home watch the update.

Speaking of vaccination updates, the new record day for vaccinations – over 90,000 – is a cause for celebration, but it now has the potential to cause Ardern and the Government political problems. Why? There isn’t enough vaccine arriving the country to keep up the current rate until October. The prime minister explicitly refused to answer what the plan was to deal with – but said she would next week – and vaguely talked about big doses of vaccine arriving in October.

That’s great, but it doesn't, answer the question: how do we manage supply in the meantime? One suspects it could either be done with the booking system – stopping too many people booking too soon. If the Government has to start cancelling jabs, the public would get pretty grumpy one suspects.

Stuff also asked questions about under-12s being vaccinated. Dr Ashley Bloomfield replied that people have to put dates-of-birth into the system so under 12s weren't accidentally jabbed. So our reporter suggested that GPs or patients could be lying about their date of birth.

“Are you suggesting that somehow there’s some kind of black market for vaccinations for children?” the prime minister asked incredulously, clearly thinking the implication ridiculous (see video above).

Well, no, that wasn’t implication but because Stuff has confirmed that at least one child under-12 had received a vaccine they were not approved for, and some DHBs are worried about others. Seems important.

The other highlight was the prime minister once again demonstrating that someone in her office or the Ministry of Health is proficient with MS Office, producing a chart about how quickly the vaccine roll-out has ramped up. This followed on the “heat map” chart used the other day, that didn't really appear to be a genuine heat map.

Visual aids are great, and we applaud the prime minister for this innovation.

But it’s a pretty ballsy move to whip out a chart showing how fast and great your vaccine ramp up is, when you are most probably going to have to deliberately slow it down because there aren’t enough doses in the country.