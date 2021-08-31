Parliament back in the flesh?

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard one scuffled with Tau Henare in the Parliamentary lobbies. Describing democracry as ‘tactile’ conjures up such unedifying visions.

EDITORIAL: Democracy is ‘’a tactile thing’’, says National’s new shadow leader of the House, Michael Woodhouse. No it isn’t. He’s making that up.

Democracy’s impact on our lives is full of serious real-world implications but National and ACT are quite wrong to insist on the let’s-get-physical approach to delivering democracy at Level 4 of the Delta outbreak.

Sensible options for Parliament by videolink have been spurned in a gesture that itself is about as empty as the chamber will be on Tuesday.

This is Woodhouse’s vision of democracy then – somehow expected to be both tactile and socially distanced.

Even in less stressed times, you won’t often hear people complaining that our politicians just aren’t handsy enough. If anything, when MPs get tactile in the course of their Parliamentary endeavours it tends to be regarded as a bad thing.

Picture Speaker Trevor Mallard, back in his bovver-boy MP days, scuffling with Tau Henare in the Parliamentary lobbies.

Try not to picture the sort of consensual but inappropriate tactile behaviour that in recent years has ended political careers.

More importantly, New Zealanders – including essential workers, such as MPs are deemed to be – are under the instruction that where we can work from home, we need to do so.

Many are finding this far from ideal, but are making it work as best they can because it’s the rule, and it’s for the greater good, particularly given the improved awareness of Delta’s aerosol transmissibility.

To contend that in Parliament’s case Zooming in to the House would be some sort of affront to democracy is silly.

Under the rejected proposal that Mallard’s office put forward, MPs would have been able to attend the house from anywhere via videolink. That's hardly a stunningly innovative move in this day and age.

It would also have afforded longer questions and answers in Question Time, and therefore more scope for scrutiny of the Government’s management of the Delta outbreak.

But to update the old saying for modern times, where there’s no will there’s no way.

Except that, as Woodhouse adds, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern did have a way open to her, and chose not to use available powers to override the Opposition. She says she chose not to do so because it would be going against the convention that such decisions are made on a near-consensus basis.

Woodhouse says the PM can hardly assert it’s not safe to open Parliament and then decide against using the tools available to prevent this happening.

That’s a point. But neither side is being entirely consistent. Last week the Opposition was going crook, quite rightly, that Ardern wouldn’t reconvene the Epidemic Response Committee, which would have had to meet by videolink. As it had last year. Successfully.

Opposition leader Judith Collins makes much of the fact that Ardern presides over physical 1pm press conferences. She makes rather less of a fuss about reports that the advice from the Director-General of Health, Ashley Bloomfield, was that Parliament shouldn’t sit under level 4.

The Greens and the Māori Party have decided not to attend until the alert level drops. They won’t necessarily be missed because hardly any MPs will be there anyway. Maybe a dozen in the chamber, a handful of staff, and upwards of 100 MPs following remotely as mere observers. Assuming they don't have something better to do.

So what we have here is Parliament meeting in the flesh, but still mostly skeletal.