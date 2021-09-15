Three waters: filtering out the myths

OPINION: ‘Seizure of public assets’, ‘privatisation by stealth’, ‘centralisation’, ‘loss of democracy’. These are common rallying cries in response to the Government’s three waters reforms.

Such claims hit core democratic nerves, which understandably raise some discerning citizens’ eyebrows and blood pressure. But in this financially strapped and climate-challenged world, where we have less than a decade to set our kids and grandkids up for a decent future, it’s our responsibility to see the big picture and question such claims’ legitimacy.

In short, councils’ underinvestment chickens are coming home to roost. Experts estimate that after three decades of systemic failure – driven by councils pleasing voters with suppressed rate rises – extracting ourselves from this leaking sewage tank will require around $185 billion of investment over 30 years, an eye-watering amount presenting a serious intergenerational challenge.

So why reform now? In 2016, the Havelock North inquiry found the town’s drinking water contamination, which resulted in thousands sick and several tragic deaths, was far from an isolated incident. It estimated as many as 100,000 Kiwis become ill from drinking contaminated water every year. Furthermore, the latest Ministry of Health report on drinking water found 21.4 per cent of the population received drinking water that wasn’t demonstrably safe.

It’s easy to gloss over statistics. But these are real people with real health concerns caused by inadequate monitoring, neglected maintenance, dispersed accountability and ineffective regulation.

Cue new regulator Taumata Arowai, the bulldog driving reform and putting a welcome end to the status quo of pitiful enforcement, boil water notices and wastewater spills. The Water Services Bill, giving Taumata Arowai teeth, is before parliament now. It carries weighty consequences for non-compliance including criminal penalties for drinking water suppliers. As a result, councils wanting out of three waters will be forced to substantially lift standards, resulting in per-household costs of $1900-$9000, depending on location. With reform, projected costs are $800-$1600.

Cost differences raise concerns that certain areas, like cities with relatively good infrastructure, will subsidise smaller districts. That ruffles feathers, but in reality, it already happens with income tax and council rates, in order to achieve shared outcomes. It recognises that for a tiny country, we’re all impacted if areas get left behind. It’s logical to extend this approach equitably between regions and across generations if we’re serious about building resilient communities. In a developed nation, where you live shouldn’t dictate whether simply drinking tap water might be dangerous.

Those equally triggered by misconceptions about public assets being ‘sold’, ‘seized’ or ‘privatised’ should take comfort in the fact that their councils, on behalf of their communities, will own the proposed water entities. Precisely because of this shared-ownership proposal, water services would become more difficult to privatise than now.

Scotland and parts of Australia followed a similar model, where water assets successfully moved from councils to dedicated public entities. Melbourne built community resilience otherwise impossible without reform, allowing it to withstand a decade-long drought. The entities’ borrowing power allowed huge investment in water-recycling schemes and rainwater tanks, resulting in some households measuring 70 per cent less water use. Exactly the kind of innovation and adaptability we need to face our climate crisis.

This doesn’t mean diving into reform eyes closed and fingers crossed. If we recognise it should happen, we can focus on legitimate challenges. Like maximising democratic voice and accountability for the entities, protecting precious drinking water already above standard, and addressing the inherent complexity of stormwater’s links to roading, parks and wetlands.

We’re seeing with Covid-19 that collective action provides our best chance of defeating the virus and protecting our people. It’s the same with huge legacy issues like three waters. We need to get beyond thinking “what’s in it for me?” or “my arbitrarily-defined-area” where drinking water aquifers cross district boundaries, wastewater and stormwater flow into our rivers, and it all ultimately ends up in our shared ocean.

Unless we address the problem at scale, solutions are patchy, inadequate, expensive, and ultimately detrimental to our communities’ and environment’s health.

Three waters reform is necessary to create the right regulatory and governance structures our uncertain future demands. Let’s work on getting the murky parts right, and let’s not delay – the climate clock doesn’t have a pause option.

Lan Pham is an Environment Canterbury Councillor.