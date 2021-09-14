Flying in the face of a nationwide effort

EDITORIAL: A week is a long time in politics, they say. Aucklanders can painfully attest it’s an even longer time in lockdown.

Their endurance has already been sorely tested under the strictures of Covid alert level 4 since mid-August and now they face a further week in that state while the rest of the country continues under level 2.

In large part, then, we remain a country that continues to hold itself in tension.

Enter the unhappy figures of an Auckland couple who now find they have become the stress balls of the nation.

The fists of a frustrated society have squeezed around them, or at least their reputations, after police announced their impending prosecution for transgressions against just about every call for restraint, sacrifice and duty to the common good that people have striven to live up to.

The 35-year-old man and his 26-year-old partner face charges after reportedly breaching the lockdown rules, and misusing their essential worker status, by crossing the border and then – wa-hey! – flying to a holiday home in Wānaka.

It is not easy to imagine a more dislikeable scenario; one that speaks quite so nastily of egocentricity, entitlement and a sky-high disregard for the wellbeing of others.

Far be it from us to complicate a perfectly good seethe, particularly when this story provides an almost therapeutic outlet for the pent-up anger, but there is a need for some caution here.

The case against these two has yet to be tested in court and it may be that there’s information yet to emerge in their defence, or at least in mitigation of their culpability.

Admittedly, we’re entitled to be curious about what that could possibly be.

But we do know enough to be sure there are still a great many unanswered questions. For starters: the details of their movements, the reason for their essential worker status, what shots they’ve had, subsequent testing results, and how exactly they were caught.

If, ultimately, things are as they appear at present then these two will face not only judicial penalty but social odium.

Even then, we need to distinguish between good and bad reasons to rail against them.

It’s entirely appropriate to have no truck with those who are willing to endanger the lives and health of others, and the economic wellbeing of a so-far Delta-free region, and potentially the rest of the country.

We’re not on such high horses, though, if we’re in large part more angry with them for being millennials with access to a holiday home in Wānaka.

Neither should we read too much into the fact that the male is the son of a high-ranking public official, and is being represented by a Queen’s Counsel lawyer. That would strengthen the case against him were he a folk-song villain, but real life isn’t always that gratifyingly black-and-white.

Police contend this was a “calculated and deliberate flouting of the rules’’ In which case, all can agree, an apparently affluent couple should face official accountability for that the same as anyone else.

The reality is they’re more susceptible to infamy than, let’s say, the three people stopped at an Auckland boundary, presenting a document containing a letterhead of an essential business though they weren’t, themselves, exempted.

That group didn’t get through, but the attempt was there.