We're talking about nothing short of a National Party revolution

Neither John Key nor Bill English “indulged in personal attacks and point-scoring for the sake of it”, Janet Wilson writes.

OPINION: Capable leaders need many qualities. Pettiness is not one of them.

Sadly, that trait has become National Party leader Judith Collins’s go-to in the past couple of weeks. First in a sneering, shouty interview with Breakfast’s Indira Stewart, then in her decision to announce that scientist Siouxsie Wiles was a “big, fat hypocrite” for cycling to the beach with a friend in her bubble, who then went swimming against level 4 rules; then finally, this week, with me, after I called her out for her comments on Wiles on The Spinoff’s podcast, The Fold.

This column isn’t about tit-for-tat between Ms Collins and me. I’m not going to get involved in the unedifying spectacle of a catfight, although her ornery comments did prove my point that when it comes to small, inconsequential matters, Collins prefers to go big.

TVNZ National Party Leader Judith Collins and Indira Stewart from TVNZs Breakfast could barely be heard above each other at times as Collins doubled down on her decision to travel to Parliament from Auckland during lockdown.

This is about saving the soul of a party, which up until now has played a huge role in New Zealand society. National was the party that in the past decade introduced 59 Waitangi deeds of settlement in nine years, that ushered the country through the GFC and rolled out ultra-fast broadband, now reduced to a husk of its former self, without courage or an appetite for change, talking to increasingly smaller audiences invested in the past.

Its increasing irrelevance is revealed in a June 2021 Ipsos New Zealand Issues Monitor which showed that of the 20 issues affecting Kiwis, from housing to poverty to healthcare and the economy, the Labour Party was seen as the political party most capable of managing 19 of them, with Te Pati Māori viewed as the most capable of handling Māori issues.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Judith Collins was given a hospital pass in getting the leadership just before an election, but she has failed to capitalise on it at all, writes Janet Wilson.

The National Party is failing. It’s failing its members with a chronically weak governance structure that gives the power to those at the top, at the expense of the grassroots. It’s failing New Zealand as an effective opposition party at a time when Covid-19 has put the country on a war footing, and we all need the benefit of the best ideas anyone from any party can come up with.

And most importantly for its survival, National is failing its voters by clinging onto its fast-disappearing voting rump, which trending polls indicate is fleeing to ACT, by displaying no interest in securing the middle ground.

Once the party with a proven track record with the economy, the last election proved it's now the dunce at the back of the class, having lost the over-65 vote for the first time.

Two new polls out this week show the effects of these failings with voters. In a 1000-voter poll by right-wing lobby group The Taxpayers’ Union, National’s former pollster, Curia, found that National had fallen to a sphincter-tightening 21.3 per cent, with ACT rising to 14.9 per cent.

Carried out between September 5 and 9, Labour was sitting comfortably on 45.8 per cent, with the centre-left parties, Labour (56.4 per cent) and the Greens (11.1 per cent), an incredible combined 42.9 percentage points ahead of the right-of-centre parties, National (16.1 per cent) and ACT (8.5 per cent), in terms of the female vote. A leaked UMR poll commissioned for its corporate clients had National higher at 26 per cent.

Not all the party’s woes are the fault of its hapless leader. But her inability to focus on the myriad of worries besetting the country’s hearts and minds must be sheeted home to her, while instead she settles petty scores which only seek to make her increasingly irrelevant.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff In a 1000-voter poll by right-wing lobby group The Taxpayers’ Union, National fell to 21.3 per cent, with David Seymour’s ACT rising to 14.9 per cent.

Yes, she was given a hospital pass in getting the leadership just before an election, but she has failed to capitalise on it at all.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has neatly divided our lives into the before and after, denying the Gen-Zers and Millennials their carefree youth. They’re without the ability to travel, let alone dream of homeownership, and paying the cost of keeping the Boomers safe from the ravages of Covid.

If the National Party is going to survive in these trying times – and it’s an increasingly big if – let alone thrive, it needs nothing short of a revolution; a bottoms-up, not top-down governance structure, a candidate drive to find the country’s best and brightest and positive ideas that answer real problems that communities face.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: “If the National Party is going to survive in these trying times ... it needs nothing short of a revolution.”

Problems like how to open the borders, ending the poverty cycle, good housing, effective healthcare and a guaranteed good education for children. Solutions which serve the electorate that the party was created to serve. To solve these problems will take wholesale leadership change at party and caucus level.

Not to put too fine a point on it, National’s leaders are not fit-for-purpose in the way that John Key and Bill English were. How do I know? I worked with both for more than a decade, ahead of election debates and the Budget. Key walked softly and carried a big stick, while English’s big intellect was hidden behind his Southland drawl. Neither indulged in personal attacks and point-scoring for the sake of it. Both would have had a vision of where the country needed to go and how to get there.

Bring on that revolution.

Janet Wilson is a former journalist until recently working in PR, including a stint with the National Party in the run-up to the 2020 general election.