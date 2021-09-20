Covid 19: What do we know about today's alert level decision?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the Government will consider loosening alert level 2 rules if Auckland drops to level 3 next week.

ANALYSIS: The Government is due to make its latest alert level announcement at 4pm today. We know that, all going well, Cabinet will confirm that Auckland will be going down to level 3 on Wednesday.

For the rest of the country, this change will mean an extension of the level 2 status quo – as far as alert levels go – remains unchanged. However, if Auckland does move down it is likely that some extra restrictions enacted during level 2 for this outbreak, such as lower venue number limits, will be eased somewhat. This was signalled by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last Thursday.

There are now no new cases of Covid-19 in Wellington as all have now fully recovered. But there are three new cases in Waikato, some of whom have gone to school. This could be the start of the only other cluster outside of Auckland.

There is no doubt that the stubbornly long tail of continued cases in Auckland is of frustration to the Government. It has consistently said that Delta outbreaks are expected to have a long tail due to its transmissibility within households. It has confirmed that until Auckland cases are under control – and the city most likely in level 2 – the rest of the country won’t be moving to level 1.

In effect, once the Delta strain of Covid-19 gets into a household, everyone catches it, and there have been a lot of big households affected during this outbreak.

Overall it appears that the number of active mystery cases in the outbreak is now down to a tentative 4, and the numbers of positive cases are now almost all household contacts each day.

Yet the Government must still be frustrated that the pattern of numbers trending down and then bouncing back up again continues. There were 24 cases in the community reported on Sunday, including a prisoner at Mt Eden Prison. The decision on whether Auckland moves to level 3, on the case numbers, looks like a very similar one the Government faced last week.

That means that the decision will now be made on other factors than just cases. Ardern confirmed yesterday that all factors – including lockdown fatigue – are taken into account when making these decisions. Lockdowns only work with public buy-in.

Over the past week more frequent reports of people trying to breach the lockdown rules have emerged, as what began as a short, sharp lockdown will hit five weeks in Auckland by Tuesday. It is hard to see how a decision to extend the level 4 lockdown in Auckland would not start to yield lower levels of general compliance.

In reality, it will be very difficult for Cabinet not to drop Auckland down to level 3. It was flagged a week ago, the outbreak looks pretty well-contained and there seems little reason not too. Politically, it is also far more difficult to step back from a promise, even if it was explicitly “in-principle”.

The PM was also keen to note on Sunday that in a couple of days, 80 per cent of Aucklanders will have had their first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Given that the overwhelming majority of people who get the first dose come back for a second, it shows a potentially high rate of vaccine coverage coming down the pipe.

The Government has shown a general willingness to move alert levels along as circumstances have allowed and has been very explicit about wanting to get back to level 1.

The other interesting questions is around whether level 3 will be able to continue to keep Delta in check. The current outbreak is being successfully contained – but not eliminated so far – by the alert level 4 settings. Once takeout food, online ordering of goods and services and some levels of trade re-commence, there are a lot more people out and about.

Will Delta be successfully eliminated or just kept in check? That has to now be an open question.