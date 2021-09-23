The Aotearoa debate: It's time for a name change

Aotearoa celebrates Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in September to remember the efforts of those who paved the way for language revitalisation before us.

OPINION: Paranoia is a heck of a thing.

For some time some New Zealanders have suspected the country’s name is being changed by stealth. Government agencies, public figures and journalists are all accused of being part of a plot to slip the A word into the “mainstream” and down the nation’s collective throat.

But while the change-by-stealth theory smacks of delusion, the fear of that change is real and, as it turns out, well justified.

After all, it’s not paranoia when they really are out to get you and, as of writing, 60,000 people actually are.

The Māori Party’s petition to change New Zealand's name to Aotearoa garnered more than 51,000 signatures on its first day. “Aotearoa” means “land of the long white cloud” and has a contested history as the widely used te reo name for New Zealand.

Urban legend says that if you stand at a mirror and say “Aotearoa” three times, Winston Peters appears behind you, and unsurprisingly this petition has summoned him. His party has launched a petition to keep the status quo and, as of writing, 13,302 people have signed.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Te Paati Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer have started a petition to change the official name of New Zealand to Aotearoa.

The Māori Party launched this latest campaign during Te Wiki o te reo Māori, 49 years after Parliament was first petitioned to help revive the language. That one was signed by more than 30,000 people, but it was another 15 years until te reo was granted its status as an official language of New Zealand.

Today, nearly 50 years after the presentation of the 1972 petition, only 20 per cent of Māori and 3 per cent of Aotearoa can speak te reo Māori – that’s gone from 90 per cent in 1910 to 26 per cent in 1950, the party says. Nobody can argue this wasn’t a language stolen through colonisation, racism and apathy.

The Māori Party petition isn’t the first of its kind. In 2019 a parliamentary committee considered two petitions – one asking for NZ to be renamed Aotearoa; the other for a referendum on the matter. The committee declined them both, but the public appetite hasn’t abated, as those 60,000 signatures prove.

Andrew DC/The Map Kiwi A screengrab from the Māori Language New Zealand Aotearoa map shows what future NZ could look like.

Despite that, I can’t think of any other beautiful word that causes such a stir. In my experience, one of two things always happens when a journalist uses it. If that journalist is Pākeha, they’re accused of being woke, and if they’re not, they’re called other, much worse, things.

Aotearoa/New Zealand has long prided itself on its guts at going both first and alone when it comes to doing the right thing by its people. We were the first to allow women the vote, we legalised abortion, and we were the first country in the Asia-Pacific region to legalise same-sex marriage. Right now we’re stoically defending our Covid-19 elimination strategy despite some international criticism of the plan.

We’re a gutsy little country, and it’s time to be even gutsier. By renaming our country we put our mana where our mouths are; declare that one week out of every 52 dedicated to reo Māori is lip-service at best, and show we’re ready to move forward and start making things right.

The Aoteraoa debate isn’t going away, and nor should it, so at least let’s have a referendum. It’ll force the paranoid out of the shadows and give everyone else the chance to say āe.

And for those who don’t care much either way? There’s nothing to lose and everything to gain by becoming Aotearoa. When we're online shopping we won’t have to scroll so far, and we’ll always be ahead of Australia in any alphabetical order. Nobody can argue that wouldn’t be a good thing.