Covid 19: If Auckland isn't in level 2 in two weeks, elimination will have all but failed

ANALYSIS: So in the end, it has all come down to politics. Despite no obvious improvement in the past week, Auckland's lockdown will move to alert level 3, but it comes with a warning: it is still a lockdown. You can't see friends and neighbours, meet anyone else or do anything much at all really.

Level 3 is effectively a pressure-release valve. While stuck at home with nowhere to go, people in Auckland haven't even been able to buy anything to do a bit of DIY, get anything non-urgent fixed or even order takeaways. All the while they’ve been having to balance work and children all day – those fortunate enough to still be working. The level drop will release a little pressure.

On Tuesday, those who operate businesses who are now allowed to sell their wares online or do click and collect in Auckland will be able to set up shop. It is a small step in a more positive direction.

The change does not indicate an end to the elimination strategy. Yet. What it does indicate is a higher level of official comfort with the Covid-19 cases that are still emerging in Auckland, which have averaged around 20 per day for a couple of weeks now.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing the Auckland level 4 decrease.

Basically the Government made the call to bring down the levels last week, hoping an extra week would bring the numbers down further to give more confidence to both it and the public that the situation was under control. It didn’t, but Ardern has gone ahead and done it anyway.

In order to counter the potential spread south of the border by a person who was out on bail in the Firth-of-Thames area, a new localised restriction has been introduced: essentially level 4 in the area south of the border. Weeks ago, this case would have been cause for consternation; today it is not.

It's also an area that is so small and sparsely populated that there is no electoral cost to the Government of locking it down. Better that Aucklanders can get a Big Mac than the people of Whakatīwai can go twitching is the political calculations.

Effectively, the Government’s actions have now reflected the reality that a continued super-hard lockdown in Auckland was simply not tenable. A key bit of the elimination strategy is the theory that by having a short but hard lockdown, life can get back to normal more quickly. By the time this is up for review in a fortnight, Auckland will have been in a lockdown (level 4 or level 3) for seven weeks.

If Auckland isn’t ready to drop to alert level 2 by then, elimination as a worthwhile public policy goal will have failed. The best that can be said about the response to this latest outbreak is that if the virus is spotted early, hard and decisive lockdowns are successful at controlling the Delta variant of Covid-19. But not eliminating it.

In other words, the longer this drags on, the less viable the entire plan becomes as a strategy. But that has been obvious for a while. The Government is banking on the fact it can get cases back to zero to give a little breathing space to finish the vaccination programme.

At this point, there is little more idea about what will follow after a sufficient portion of the population deemed sufficient is vaccinated. One thing is clear – the current alert levels framework will essentially be retired and replaced by something else. The virus will be expected to arrive in the country and there will be contact tracing and isolation regime of some description.

At the Reconnecting New Zealand forum, held the week before lockdown while Covid was once again, unbeknownst to us, out and about in Auckland, elimination was still envisaged to be part of the mix into next year. It is very difficult to now see how that will be tenable sitting alongside a new plan, with a hopefully highly vaccinated population wanting to live life more normally.

What this outbreak has really done is brought the Government’s plans for reopening forward. Now it's not a matter of opening up being good for people who wish to travel, but that getting vaccinated and learning to live with Covid is going to be an imperative for being able to legally venture out of your front garden, go to work, run your business and live your life.