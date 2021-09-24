While the right revives, National seems focused on internal warfare

OPINION: There are signs of revival on the right or centre-right. Winston Peters and Hobson’s Pledge (the Don Brash-led group) have each launched petitions countering Te Pāti Māori’s petition seeking to change the name of New Zealand to Aotearoa.

Broadcaster Sean Plunket is gathering funds to launch an online radio station called The Platform which – if launched and successful – would be a counter to the wokeism and grievance politics which he thinks dominate current political discourse.

A group calling itself the New National Party has been established. According to its website “This group was formed to try to bring the National Party back to the political powerhouse they were in previous times. This objective does not seem possible at this time, so we are moving ahead to form NNP as a fully registered political party to contend the 2023 general election as a coalition option to other parties.

The right’s rhetoric is also increasingly strident, although conducted mainly in private.

In a note being distributed among like-minded people, Geoff Ricketts, an Auckland lawyer and former business powerhouse writes: “On election night, Jacinda Ardern promised she would govern for ‘all New Zealanders’.

“It is unacceptable that she has allowed the racial extremism of her Māori caucus to dominate the Labour Party. It’s time the moderates within Labour took back control since mainstream New Zealanders of all political persuasions are horrified by the separatism and division that they have been allowed to create.”

Former ACT MP Muriel Newman, now director of the NZ Centre for Political Research told Australia SKYTV’s Andrew Bolt of her organisation’s fight against Māori “sovereignty activists” and the Labour government’s secret agenda to make New Zealand into a state equally co-ruled by Māori and non-Māori.

A video is circulating featuring US-based Kiwi author and activist Trevor Loudon, who positions Ardern, Grant Robertson and others as “hard-core leftists and small c communists” for their past and current links to Maoist-style communists and for their advocacy of links with China.

The claims from the various elements of the right need not be wholly, or even partly, true for them to gain currency among the “silent majority”. And Labour is certainly giving them grounds for concern.

The new Aukus treaty deliberately shuts out New Zealand. Whether the He Puapua report is real policy remains unanswered, and the Three Waters reforms, which give half of the control to iwi, are still being pushed ahead. And just about everyone is over lockdowns and restrictions, however vital they may be.

What is odd is that National, supposedly the main opposition party, is not leading the fight against the Government, but instead seems intent on conducting internecine warfare, as if this were somehow more important.

Surely National’s job is to expose Labour’s failures and missteps across as many areas as possible, but that doesn’t seem to be happening. Why isn’t National doing more, and doing better, are constantly asked questions.

After National’s disastrous loss in the 2020 election, I wrote a column saying that it needed to adopt new values which reflected Aotearoa in 2021 in order to become relevant again.

I was not alone in saying this, but there is no real evidence that the party has absorbed the lesson or acted on it.

The primary problems facing National are not problems of leadership, and therefore changing the leader will not solve them. Replacing Judith Collins with another white, middle-aged, middle-class face is pointless if that face and the party’s MPs are still out of touch with the values of Aotearoa, the new New Zealand.

John Bishop is a Wellington political veteran who has covered politics, business and economics variously for Radio NZ, Television NZ and the National Business Review. He helped set up the NZ Taxpayers Union. He has never joined any political party. He is the father of National list MP Chris Bishop. All views expressed are his own.