If the nails are in Judith Collins' coffin, what happens next?

OPINION: Judith Collins has been written off.

Virtually every pundit has sounded the death knell for her leadership since two horror poll results, and a series of flubs.

Labour’s pollster Talbot Mills had National at 26 per cent. A Curia poll saw them slump to 21 per cent support.

She was widely criticised for calling public health specialist Dr Siouxsie Wiles “a big fat hypocrite,” and then breaching mask rules herself.

The unedifying episode evoked memories of Dirty Politics, and her stubborn unwillingness to dissociate from muckraking blogger Cameron Slater.

Her former press secretary savaged her as paranoid. She had an unseemly spat with a Breakfast presenter.

And Collins has spent much of the last few weeks defending her performance. She insists she’s staying, the whispers from inside National suggest otherwise.

So if we assume the nails are in the coffin, what happens next?

The last thing National needs is another divisive and draining power play. The coup must be swift and bloodless, with the ouster enjoying almost unanimous support. Or at least agreement from caucus that’ll they’ll fake it ‘til they make it back to 30 per cent.

Collins will have to make a graceful exit from politics. The alternative risks her hanging around like a pantomime dame, with the Gallery yelling ‘she’s behind you’ at her successor every time she appears in public.

Naturally, there will be a reshuffle. A myth has sprung up that National lacks talent in its much-thinned ranks.

That’s not fair, although perhaps true they’ve been held back from realising potential. Chris Bishop is immensely capable, and both Nicola Willis and Erica Stanford would make excellent deputies, and perhaps stem the haemorrhage of female voters.

Next, draw a line under the odd experiment to divide the finance portfolio between Andrew Bayly and Michael Woodhouse. It didn’t double down on performance – time to elevate ex-Air NZ boss Christopher Luxon to the role to win back dwindling business confidence.

National then needs to turn attention to winning back the seats lost to Labour. That starts with finding candidates with diversity and calibre, proper vetting, and dropping some oddballs off the list.

Rangitata is a must if it is to regain its rural soul. National should at least put up a good fight in Northland, and Whangārei, which means jettisoning Shane Reti, whose close association with Collins has toxified his brand.

And then there is Epsom and the John-Key-era dirty deal with ACT. David Seymour believes his support stands up – make him prove it by running him up against a candidate like Luxon.

National needs to rethink its relationship with ACT.

In the early days, it was assumed Collins would be a sort of demolition force, smashing down Ardern’s progressive appeal with her combative style. In time, the only thing she demolished was National’s core vote, and since the election has been squabbling over the fringe right with Seymour.

That’s only served ACT, with recent polls showing support has doubled.

Although currently a threat, Seymour is not the enemy. ACT is a support partner, much in the same way the Greens are to Labour, and a custodian of support further along the right-wing spectrum.

Accepting that frees up National to concentrate on winning back the middle-of-the-road voters who flocked to Labour. It's not rocket science: get traction on the issues that will decide the next election, such as the economy, housing, health and Covid recovery. Not hare-brained digressions into obesity, conversion therapy and race-baiting.

National is at a crossroads. It must settle the leadership question (at least until the election), or risk replicating Labour’s nine years of a revolving door into the Opposition Leader’s office.

If we assume, as most commentators have, that the victor will be Simon Bridges, is he the man to steer National back into contention?

He’s no centrist, has been known to dabble in the cringeworthy culture wars, and is conservative on social issues. It doesn’t make him a compelling leader of a centre-right party.