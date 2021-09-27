Poll: Judith Collins remains on borrowed time, but worrying signs for Labour

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has decided on a pilot for a self-isolation MIQ trial where people can isolate at home.

ANALYSIS: The latest 1 News/Colmar Brunton poll shows a broad holding pattern – but an extremely depressing one for National and Judith Collins.

But there is bad news for both Labour and National, no news for the Greens and great news for ACT.

National has dropped three percentage points in the TV poll to 26, Labour has also fallen three points to 43 per cent. The Green Party is steady at 8 per cent while ACT has shot up to 14 per cent.

While very good news for the ACT Party, the combined vote of National and ACT would still yield only 52 seats in parliament if an election held today reflected these results. Labour and the Greens would have 65 seats between them.

Getty Images National Party leader Judith Collins and ACT leader David Seymour attend the national memorial service marking the 10th anniversary of the 2011 Christchurch earthquake on February 22, 2021 in Christchurch.

For National leader Judith Collins, these poll results continue to point to a leadership on borrowed time. There is no way National can come close to being in government on these numbers. However, it does point to the leadership being in a holding pattern, rather than close to imminent demise. It is bad, but within the same range of badness National has been in since election day 2020.

On this poll, Collins hasn’t improved things since the election, but nor have they materially worsened, at least as far as the headline poll number goes. It is not in the low 20s. But anything could happen when alert levels drop in Auckland and the National caucus gets back to Wellington.

For Labour, this poll will be a bit more concerning, but not unexpected. Coming back to around the 43 per cent mark – if it is maintained – and even drifting a little lower should be expected one year into a second-term in government. The question for Labour is whether this reduction in poll numbers reflects political capital well spent.

There have been murmurings within Labour that issues such as the Auckland bike bridge among others were not a good spend of that capital. Crucially, there has also not been a polling sugar rush for the Government for beating down Covid this time. Probably because this lockdown hasn’t had the novelty of the first one, just grumpiness, and because the Government hasn’t actually beaten down Covid yet. Unlike the last level 4 lockdown, there has been no political dividend for Labour this time.

So Covid hasn’t been good for either of the major parties. But it has been very good for ACT. If you compare this poll with election night, at face value ACT has gained an extra six percentage points of voters – from just shy of 8 per cent to 14 per cent – none of which have come from National.

That suggests that David Seymour’s messages: be they around economy, law and order, or Covid are having resonance among disaffected Labour or NZ First-type voters. Good news for the centre-right more generally if it represents a structural shift in party support for ACT from voters elsewhere on the political spectrum, but ultimately irrelevant news if National continues to perform so poorly.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is still very popular at 44 per cent in the preferred PM poll.

The preferred Prime Minister polls also don't give National any respite. Judith Collins is at a paltry 5 per cent, while the two men touted as potential National Party leaders – Simon Bridges and Christopher Luxon – are polling at 3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. Closing in on Collins but poor overall.

For Bridges, the most likely challenger to Collins if a National Party spill happened soon, 2 per cent will be a bit disappointing. For Luxon, a political newbie who has never held the job and is showing no outward sign of going for it, it’s pretty good.

David Seymour, polling at 11 per cent for preferred PM is more than double Collins. The actual Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, is favoured by 44 per cent of the population, down 4 points in this poll since May.

However, preferred PM ratings should always follow a distant second to how the party vote is doing.

And National has been failing on that count since the election. But the party will be releasing its plan to plug Kiwis back into the world on Wednesday. It could be a first step to start rebuilding a brand that has suffered from a lack of coherence.

National has not managed to land any real blows on Labour, or get any issues up to the level needed for a sustain national campaign. Maybe this will be a start.