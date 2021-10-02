There's a case for water reform - but not this undemocratic asset grab

Protesters against the Government's Three Waters reforms are shepherded out of the Nelson Council building by police in September.

OPINION: Any doubts that Covid-19 has become a convenient smokescreen for this Government, ensuring that it can centralise key institutions, was confirmed this week with two pieces of legislation that look set to grab control from local government, putting them in central government hands.

The first, an amendment in the form of the Covid-19 Response (Management Measures) Legislation Bill, will give the Government the ability to delay local government elections not just once but through until 2023. The legislation has passed its first reading under urgency. With local body elections scheduled for 2022 and conducted by postal ballot, not in-person voting, it seems excessive. Why move it back?

As a ratepayer, you might be quite happy to have central government tell you when you can vote for your local council, with the power to delay the process for months on end. Let’s face it, faith and trust in local councils is lower than even their central government counterpart, if local body polling returns are anything to go by.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta provides details on the amalgamation of Aotearoa's water services. Video first published on June 30, 2021.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has been quick to plug into that antipathy when it comes to her prized Three Waters reforms, which would shift drinking, waste and stormwater infrastructure from 67 councils into four big regional water authorities with the ability to impose water charges, without ratepayer power holding them to account.

READ MORE:

* The spat between councils and Government over the future of water

* 'It's just a bloody nuisance': Southland Mayor on Three Waters email bombardment

* Three Waters, four entities, several problems



The eight-week consultation period on the reforms ended for local government yesterday, giving councils the chance to tell the Government if they’re going to opt in or out of the scheme. Unsurprisingly, like turkeys not voting for an early Kirihimete, most councils have come out in strong opposition. It’s easy to see why.

Stuff The Government’s Three Waters reforms would shift drinking, waste and stormwater infrastructure from 67 councils into four big regional water authorities. (File photo)

Under the planned model, councils would still own the infrastructure without having any ownership rights. Those rights have instead been switched to four layers of bureaucracy: the four entity boards, which contain the interests of up to 20 councils appointed by an independent selection panel, which in turn is appointed by a regional representation group, appointed by iwi and local councils.

That’s a helluva lot of appointing and governance going on, right there. What’s more, major decisions will require a 75 per cent majority, effectively giving iwi veto rights over those decisions.

Three months ago, even before the consultation period had begun, Mahuta went to war with local government, with a $3.5 million propaganda – ah, sorry, “public awareness and information” – campaign, which strongly inferred local government wasn’t doing its job when it came to water infrastructure, and promised that central government would.

This week, when many councils signalled they weren’t going to opt-in on the reforms, Mahuta took the battle to Parliament, by refusing to rule out whether she would make council participation compulsory, claiming “the case for change is compelling and well understood”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has repeatedly warned that she will not rule out making council participation in the reforms compulsory.

The case for change may be compelling, but when the only option the Government is offering has serious flaws, it’s easy to understand local government’s concerns. Those concerns include being given $2.5 billion of funding – essentially a bribe – which will come from the very assets they used to own, but now no longer have governance over.

Local government is at its weakest, though, when it contends it has done a good job regarding water infrastructure. Some councils have but many haven’t, with underfunding of water infrastructure the norm. But that doesn’t justify Mahuta’s blinkered support for her only solution – a solution that raises serious questions about whether it’s simply an undemocratic asset grab.

That, instead of reducing costs, as it claims, it will more likely increase them for ratepayers, with more water charges.

This week the minister proffered a conciliation while continuing to beat up councils, conceding that governance arrangements can continue to be worked on, but also saying in the next breath “fears about ownership are a misconception”.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: “What that’s going to mean for you and me as ratepayers is that we’ll have less say over our water, but pay more for it. It’s the devolution from local representation to Big Bureaucracy supported by Big Government.”

When you’re a council that on paper owns the asset, without the ownership rights, including the right to raise funds off the asset, those fears are real. National Party local government spokesman Christopher Luxon was right when he said any change to the Three Waters model would be a tweak and not substantial.

And despite mounting opposition to Three Waters, with the National Party organising a petition against it and the Taxpayers Union creating an online campaign urging ratepayers to get their councils to reject the plans, the fact that Mahuta refuses to rule out compulsion suggests it’s a done deal. At least in her mind.

What that’s going to mean for you and me as ratepayers is that we’ll have less say over our water, but some might pay more for it. It’s the devolution from local representation to Big Bureaucracy supported by Big Government.

But, wait, there’s more, as the schlock ads say. The minister has appointed a panel to review local government, looking at its roles, functions, funding and finance. A draft report is due next September with a final report in April 2023. What’s assured is that local government will lose more autonomy, with ratepayers having less say.

Janet Wilson is a former journalist until recently working in PR, including a stint with the National Party.