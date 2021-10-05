Covid 19: Elimination may be dead but Auckland's lockdown is very much alive - and lingering

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions.

ANALYSIS: Monday’s Covid announcement was really the political equivalent of “I survived lockdown and all I got was this T-shirt”.

Auckland has survived seven weeks and instead of getting a roadmap out of lockdown, it’s now been handed an indefinite level 3, with a review each week.

Indefinite, while technically correct, may be a little unfair.

By the end of the year the vaccination programme will be all but done and then the next stage of the Government’s transition into living with Covid and a mostly vaccinated population will presumably be occurring.

The Government announced that there will be three ‘steps’ to bring Auckland down to the equivalent of alert level 2. The first is people being allowed to meet one other person or family, at a time, outside, with masks on, some opening of childcare centres, movement around the city and some outdoor recreation. This starts at 11.59 on Tuesday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlined the next steps in easing restrictions on Auckland on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Covid 19: If Auckland isn't in level 2 in two weeks, elimination will have all but failed

* Covid 19: What do we know about today's alert level decision?

* Covid-19: The 1pm update review - where some vaccines fell off the back of a truck

* Covid-19: What you can and cannot do under the new level 2



The next step will be reopening of retail, but food and beverage outlets will still operate on takeout only. Some public amenities will be opened and outdoor ‘catch-ups’ can increase to 25 people.

The third step is reopening hospitality with table service and a maximum of 50 people.

There are no dates for the second two steps, which will be reviewed weekly. But Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield seemed to suggest that they could last from four to eight weeks.

“I think this is the important feature of this next four to eight weeks is being methodical and stepwise and doing it safely. As the vaccination rate goes up, that helps, and it's already helping.

“That's the timeframe for us to achieve our ambition around vaccination being higher than 90 per cent double vaccinated, and then of course it's another couple of weeks when people then have that full protection, full immunity,” he said.

Schools are expected to open on October 18. South of the Auckland boundary, hospitality venues need to maintain distancing, but the cap on people will be lifted. The parts of Waikato locked down for at least five days on Sunday will remain so at this point.

Under some close questioning at her post-Cabinet news conference however, despite intentions to liberalise in the future, Ardern was adamant that for the time being Auckland is staying in lockdown.

It is an announcement that will ultimately please no one. Every other political party has lined up against it as either too slow or too fast.

If you wanted a timetable out of lockdown in Auckland, you didn’t really get one. If you are very worried about Covid and want to keep restrictions till zero cases you didn’t get that either.

Behind all of this was the effective admission that the time of elimination strategy has passed. Now it is about using lockdowns not to eliminate, but to keep case numbers closely in check until such a time as enough the country is fully vaccinated. Given the state of the health system, it is probably the Government's only real play.

Monday was a rare occasion during which the prime minister clearly felt attacked during the news conference. Ardern is usually masterful at both answering questions and deflecting those she doesn't wish to answer. This is only a taste of what will happen over the coming weeks.

Everything is now about political trade-offs. The response will, and should be, guided by health advice and what the health system can handle. But ultimately most decisions now will effectively balance different sets of interests across all of society.

When the elimination strategy went out the door, so did a powerful motivating force behind the team of five million. Elimination set an external goal that, prior to Delta, that was achievable and which the benefits were clear, and felt, by all – even if there were some downsides.

As the Government moves forward, vaccination takes the place of that goal until the end of the year. After that, however, all there are is tough domestic political decisions where a leader used to having overwhelming support, will by virtue of reality, most likely start to divide.

None of this is easy. While the population remains less than fully vaccinated, the presence of Covid means only means a set of ultimately bad choices.

Monday’s announcement essentially tried to kick the can down the road until more people are vaccinated and those choices become slightly easier.