Covid-19: The year of the vacccine is fast drawing to a close

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announce 24 new cases of Covid-19 and outline the introduction of vaccine certificates (full press conference).

ANALYSIS: The vaccine roll out is running out of runway. And quickly.

For anyone who has wondered why the prime minister’s warnings to get the vaccinated seem to have gained more urgency, you need only work backwards.

The gap between vaccinations is now a recommended six weeks. It is a further two weeks until a person is fully immunised. That means that, for example, if a person were to get their first dose today, they would not be fully vaccinated until 1 December – and that assumes that their second dose is bang on six weeks after the first.

Effectively, there are only three more weeks for people who haven’t had a first jab to get one if they want to be fully immunised for the Christmas holidays.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 24 new community cases in Delta outbreak including a case at Auckland's Mt Eden Prison

* Covid-19: 'Cautious optimism' ahead of Auckland alert level move

* Two mass vaccination events are planned for New Plymouth to vaccinate more than 4000 people

* Thousands rush for Covid-19 jabs as cluster grows in Melbourne's north



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Shayne Hunter, the Ministry of Health's deputy director of general data and digital.

Failure to really drive the vaccination rate higher prior to Christmas will potentially derail the post-elimination, transition plans that are now being cooked up by the Government.

On Tuesday, the domestic vaccine pass was finally announced with Ministry of Health IT officials detailing how it would work. The Government is now on a mission this week to fill the vacuum created by an extended Auckland lockdown – with no end in sight – to start to show the component parts of what life might look like next.

But because it's about giving a sense of the road ahead, things are being announced without being fully formed. So the vaccine pass is being trialled, but details around its use are still unclear.

The Government has consistently said that its goal in what Jacinda Arden called the “year of vaccine” in January, is to make sure everyone has had the opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of the year. While that goal remains, it has also now been superseded by the goal of getting at least 90 per cent of the eligible population jabbed.

That 90 per cent goal has been brought about by the global evidence on what happens to case rates when reopening starts to occur and restrictions are lifted; cases rise, sometimes sharply. Quite aside from potential deaths, the ability of the health system to cope with extra cases is really the key consideration.

But the strategy from the Government is to try to give as many people as possible a good summer with the maximum amount of freedoms it considers possible while at the same time keeping risk down.

The vaccine pass is part of this. The ministry released its plan on Tuesday: you will be able to print off or keep a digital record of the vaccine on your phone.

The vaccine certificate will be mandated for large-scale events, but the Government has so far avoided being drawn on exactly how much compulsion will be in the rest of the system. It appears, at this stage, to prefer to let private businesses manage the pass arrangement, with the constant potential for lockdowns and other restrictions sitting in the back pocket to increase compliance.

But the vaccine pass is not going to answer the broader question of what to do with Auckland leading into Christmas.

If Covid-19 cases continue to bubble along around the 15-30 cases mark each day, the number of freedoms introduced across the land for Christmas will become an acutely difficult question for the Government.

Even with a 90 per cent vaccination rate – if it is achieved by then – and pretty good coverage across various regional as well as Pasifika and Māori communities, case numbers will rise as restrictions lift. This is inevitable and it has to happen. Perma-lockdowns are a road to nowhere.

The political question for the Government is when it decides to pull the lever? Before or after Christmas? Or does Auckland effectively get back to level 2, but the border is maintained until after Christmas and New Year holidays?

Keeping people going in and out of Auckland for Christmas? Tough call. Risking a significant rise of Covid cases for the first time in New Zealand just prior to or around Christmas? Tough also. And this is all without thinking about our national border.

The run into Christmas is going to be tough, and clearly the next three weeks are now key to getting the vaccination rate up in time.