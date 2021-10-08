Covid-19: Is the Covid response rooster turning into a feather duster?

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says Covid-19 got into Waikato via a person who crossed the border into Auckland and back again.

ANALYSIS: “Mate, you can be a rooster one day and a feather duster the next”. So said Jimmy Spithill, the niggly Aussie skipper of Oracle Team USA in the 2013 America’s cup. At the time, Spithill was 3-0 down in a series where Team New Zealand would go on to take an 8-1 lead.

Spithill, however, proved not to be the feather duster, but the rooster, winning an astonishing 8 races in a row to take the cup.

The Government’s response to Covid-19 is now feeling a bit like that America's Cup.

By the middle of this year it looked like New Zealand had all the answers. No Covid here, free travel with Australia and a methodical, if dawdling vaccination programme. There was even a plan for reconnecting with the world. We were 8-1 up.

That feeling has now dissipated, as the hard reality hits that Covid is here, and is here to stay. Covid will be here for Christmas. It is in Waikato; there’s now a confirmed case in Northland.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said on Thursday that everyone should be preparing to be exposed by then. Up and down the country, the certainties of the past 18 months have given way to an anxiety about what comes next.

Christel Yardley/Stuff PM Jacinda Ardern visited Rotorua’s vaccination centre at the Central Mall. Jonathan Breakwell gets his first vaccination.

That will make the next few weeks among the most difficult of the Government’s term and for Jacinda Ardern’s leadership personally.

The fact is that the Government is only now – arguably too slowly, considering the policy reverse-ferret that is has pulled in ditching elimination – starting to tentatively explain this to the country. Up to now, success has been zero cases. Over the next couple of months or so success will transition to keeping the death rate contained, even if not phrased as such.

Whereas most of the rest of the world got lots of Covid at the start of the pandemic, New Zealand will get its at the end. But – and this is an important but - with the advantage of what looks like a high vaccination rate. But that vaccination needs to be high across all ethnicities and regional communities.

It is now a waiting game on what the Government will do next. If a lot of policy now looks to be hurried and on the run, that’s because it sort of is. Everything is now geared towards keeping the virus in check until full vaccinations rates are driven as high up possible.

Just as water on a pavement finds all the cracks, so Covid now is finding all the cracks in the Government's response.

In 2020, the Government worked fast. In 2021 there has been a general lethargy at adopting new ideas. Thursday was a case in point. For months, various sectors and the opposition have been calling for rapid antigen testing. These tests are fast – you can get a result in minutes and they have been used in the United Kingdom since at least the start of the year. Not as accurate as the current sort of PCR testing, but if widely used, regularly, very useful.

Yet incredibly, the group that recommended moving on this was only set up by the Government a bit over a month ago, according to its chair Professor David Murdoch. And he said, New Zealand has been too slow to adopt the new tests.

There are other signs that all the vaccination stops are being pulled out in response to extended lockdowns and continued cases up north. Having extended the window between Pfizer vaccine doses out to six weeks, people are now being encouraged to go back to three weeks.

This is not that unusual. In New South Wales the time between Astra Zeneca vaccines was slashed from 12 to six weeks in response to Delta spreading there. The idea is that while there might be slightly less individual protection from a jab, the community protection offered by high general rates of double vaccination outweighs the downside.

That’s what the “Super Saturday” of vaccinations next week is about, that’s why the prime minister has suddenly disappeared from Wellington to tour parts of the country with relatively low vaccination rates.

On Thursday the Waikato border was shifted further south as a precaution and cases continue to be found. If Covid gets out of Waikato, other parts of the country can expect to find themselves in level 3 for as long as it takes to get the vaccination roll-out finished.

In the end, this all turns on objectives. The objective of the Government’s health response has rightly been to minimise sickness and death. But leading into 2022, that also has to sit alongside reintegrating into the rest of the world and not actually turning into the ‘hermit Kingdom’ former prime minister John Key warned about.

In the meantime, the public will have to get used to the idea that Covid is here to stay and that once vaccine rates come up, cases will go up, some deaths will follow.

This day was going to come. Compared to others, New Zealand has done well. But the Government will be trying to convince the public that New Zealand is still the Covid response rooster and not the feather duster.