Elimination has been abandoned - or not. The PM isn't clear

OPINION: So it’s official. The Government has abandoned its elimination strategy for Covid-19. At least I thought so as I read through the coverage.

I have still to find the prime minister being directly quoted as saying that elimination is no longer the Government’s target. Instead we have journalists reporting that is the case, based presumably on the impression given by, and gained from, the PM’s post-Cabinet media conference on Monday afternoon.

What is being practised here is one of the more interesting techniques of PR spin: allow reporters to infer your meaning from what you say, but don’t actually say the words yourself.

This allows the story to get out but gives the speaker deniability later. In this case, the PM can say: “I never actually said we had abandoned elimination, merely that we were modifying and adapting it to changing circumstances.” She might well add a favourite extra line: “We have always been consistent about that.”

Jacinda Ardern may be as superficial, intellectually shallow and verbally glib as some of her detractors claim, but her advisers and spin doctors are none of those things. Rather they are clever, cynical and even manipulative in the lines they give her – and she certainly delivers them well.

The other spin tactic used on Monday was the smother technique. It takes two forms. One is to be imprecise, even vague, about what is changing.

Where is the precise pathway, dates, targets to be achieved and the like for Auckland to get from level 3 down through the various steps to a new version of level 2?

The detail is absent. Community leaders and interest groups have criticised the lack of clarity and the absence of target dates.

This feeds the developing narrative that the Government in general, and Ardern in particular, have lost control of the situation and don’t know what to do any more.

The comment from TVNZ political editor Jessica Mutch McKay​ on the 6pm news on Tuesday was telling: that the PM was not communicating well and was not getting her message across, nor taking the country with her on the evolving Covid-19 strategy.

Supplied It was telling that TVNZ’s Jessica Mutch McKay criticised Ardern’s communication on Tuesday, writes John Bishop: “Direct criticism like that from TVNZ is rare.”

Direct criticism like that from TVNZ is rare.

The second part of the “smother” technique is to announce other important things at the same time.

On Monday we got the review of electoral laws, an important matter deserving substantial coverage, and the vaccine pass, which will allow entry into festivals, events, licensed premises and the like.

Again, details are to be fleshed out by officials in working groups for a rollout next month. Good luck with meeting that target. It looks like a policy announced before the real policy work is completed, to assist with the smother strategy.

Ross Giblin/Stuff John Bishop: “Abandoning elimination may be the right move, but politically it is a ... massive gamble”.

And on Wednesday, another diversionary announcement: a major push for vaccination and a flashy attention-seeking new tool – “National Vaccine Day”, set for October 16.

The business community is not fooled, even if ordinary citizens are dazed and confused.

For example, Westpac noted in its review of the Reserve Bank’s raising of the OCR on Wednesday that “the endgame of our Covid strategy was always going to be to get high levels of vaccination, to move away from restrictions on activity, and accept that there will be ongoing cases in the community”. How many cases the public will accept will be the test.

Abandoning elimination may be the right move, but politically it is a huge shift, a massive gamble that the public will forget and forgive the sacrifices they have had to make, seemingly only now to have the Government change direction.

John Bishop is a Wellington political veteran who has covered politics, business and economics variously for Radio NZ, Television NZ and the National Business Review over the past 40-plus years. He helped set up the NZ Taxpayers Union. He has never joined any political party. He is the father of National list MP Chris Bishop. All views expressed are his own.