When the vaccine push shouldn't come to shove

EDITORIAL: Think you can do a better job than the Government? When it comes to communicating with the as-yet unvaccinated, it’s certainly your turn.

The Government retains an important logistics and messaging role but it’s looking like the state PR machine is reaching its limits as far as sweet persuasion is concerned.

It is holding out the baton to communities, as it must, recognising the increasing role they have in the necessary conversations with the vax-reluctant in their midst.

One key reason is that we can listen and respond to one another. We already have equal-footing relationships and this will serve us well if both sides are prepared to leave their high horses tethered elsewhere.

But another is that now, as the latest outbreaks in Waikato and South Auckland appear to show, the disease is taking hold among those who simply don’t trust, or even hear, government messages. Allowing some gang leaders to cross Covid boundaries to talk to their members about the disease and the importance of vaccination is one signal of a pragmatic response to that problem.

Because this week has demonstrated that the ranks of the unvaxxed comprise such disparate groups as the new age middle classes, hard-to-reach minority communities and, sure enough, criminal and gang outfits who were always going to pose a serious risk around the edges of the pandemic strategy.

There’s a risk that those who have had their shots, increasingly chafing from the restraints on their lives and livelihoods, might feel disconnected from the details of vaccination rates in future.

“You’ve had your chance, matey. We’ve bought you time but time’s just about up so whatever happens from here, on your own head be it.’’

It doesn’t work like that.

For starters, when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Covid is becoming the disease of the unvaccinated, she’s referring to a group that includes a baby in Auckland Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. And people with compromised immunity from the likes of cancer treatment or transplants.

Hospitals planning for a move to endemic Covid-19 have made the glum assessment that, as Association of Salaried Medical Specialists director Sarah Dalton puts it, a 90 per cent vaccination uptake would still leave enough vulnerability that intensive care units would be swamped. It would need to be closer to 100 per cent.

Covid patients will stress other wards as well, crowding – perhaps crowding out – those in need of those same beds through unrelated sickness and accidents. These would be wards where existing, chronic understaffing and unsafe conditions are cited as leading concerns of nurses who planned a strike earlier this year then called it off because of the Delta outbreak.

Another reason for the vaccinated to take the fate of the unvaccinated personally is that the more Covid is alive in our community the better placed it is to do what comes naturally and brew up a new generation of variant, just as Delta was, to torment us afresh with its own improved virulence capabilities.

Vaccination rates speak to equity as well as safety. Though we’re all in this together we’re not all at equal risk. When a reporter asked Covid Response Minister Chris Hopkins whether we would be able to transition away from elimination if the rest of the country had the vaccination rates that Māori currently have, Hipkins wasn’t prepared to “speculate on that’’.

Well the rest of us should feel free to.

We need to talk among ourselves about all these things. The case for vaccination has nothing to fear from honest engagement with those who remain unpersuaded. But respect really matters, as does the simple fact that our fates intertwine. Remember Bruce Springsteen’s concert battlecry: nobody wins unless everybody wins. Or Bob Marley’s: when the rain falls, it don’t fall on one man’s housetop.