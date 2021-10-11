Better public policy decisions could have prevented our vaccine inequalities

West Auckland’s Waipareira Trust, here working from a new vaccination bus, “exists as an outlier, a scrappy fighter that took decades to accumulate adequate resources, networks, and skills to do the work it does”, Morgan Godfery writes.

OPINION: One thing that politicians hate to admit is that public health is more than the sum of people’s private medical decisions.

We could all enrol in a general practice, for example, and yet our collective health might remain more or less the same. Why? Because universal access to primary care – certainly a public good in and of itself – wouldn’t necessarily transform, say, the price we pay for healthy versus unhealthy foods.

Instead, preventing disease and prolonging life and its quality turns on a series of sometimes mundane public policy decisions.

Is the Government investing in affordable housing? In the context of Covid-19 the virus rips through overcrowded homes, spreading from family member to family member. So one means of cutting it off at the neck is to ensure that as many people as possible can access warm, dry homes.

In the current outbreak the virus is carving a track through suburbs with subpar housing stock. It’s also circulating among people with no homes at all, further reinforcing that this public health crisis is also an inequality crisis.

More than 80 per cent of infections in the current outbreak, for example, are among Māori and Pacific peoples in underprivileged suburbs in South Auckland.

This inequality in infections bleeds into vaccination rates as well, with Māori and Pacific peoples lagging well behind Pākehā – an inequality that perfectly mirrors every other in society.

Pākehā people, for example, are more likely to own their own homes than Māori and Pacific peoples. They’re more likely to work in higher-paid professions, giving their children access to better schooling and, eventually, better work opportunities.

When police apprehend a Pākehā person and a Māori person for committing the same crime, the Pākehā person is less likely to face charges, further reinforcing society-wide inequalities.

What unites the vaccine-hesitant is low trust in institutions. Is it any wonder that, when you’re on the wrong side of nearly every social statistic, your trust in the Government is low?

Of course not. But this is an uncomfortable admission for the Government because it means publicly confirming that the current public health crisis is another front in the inequality crisis.

If previous governments had made the necessary investments in Māori health providers, for example, granting them the resources they needed to build community health facilities, community networks, and trust, would the same vaccine deficit exist between brown people and white people?

It’s a hypothetical, sure, but some evidence suggests the gap wouldn’t exist as it does in this particular moment. As a chasm. Only 33 per cent of Māori have had two jabs at the time of writing. For Pākehā, it’s 52 per cent.

The country’s leading vaccinators are often Māori health providers, Waipareira Trust in Auckland and Te Kāika in Dunedin, to take two examples.

At the beginning of the current outbreak Māori made up only 3 per cent of the people the Waipareira Trust was vaccinating. But after tapping its community networks, and therefore the deep well of trust built in those communities, Māori now make up 14 per cent of the people Waipareira is vaccinating.

This mirrors – or is slightly above – the Māori share of Auckland’s population. The lesson? Māori providers, not the Ministry of Health, are better suited to eliminating vaccine inequalities.

The trouble is that there isn’t a Waipareira Trust for every community. Instead it exists as an outlier, a scrappy fighter that took decades to accumulate adequate resources, networks, and skills to do the work it does.

This brings us back to the thing politicians hate to admit: that public health is more than the sum of people’s private medical decisions. If different public policy decisions were made, like pursuing a strategy to build Māori health providers at scale in every region, there are good reasons to believe our vaccine inequalities wouldn’t exist.

This is the great benefit of hindsight. The great benefit of government is the power to, even today, still do something about it.

They should know where to invest now.

Morgan Godfery is a senior lecturer at the University of Otago and the te ao Māori editor at Metro. He is a former Parliamentary staffer for the late Labour MP Parekura Horomia.