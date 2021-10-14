Climate: Government wants more ideas, nation wants greater momentum

EDITORIAL: A trade-in scheme for old dunger cars, kerbside kitchen compost collection, rent-to-own ebikes, a ban on sending paper and food to landfill, cheaper bus fares – these are amiable and potentially fruitful matters for public discourse.

As they have been for ages and ages.

To have the Government bring them up at this stage in our increasingly urgent need to confront the climate crisis is more than disconcerting.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw doesn’t pretend the document he released on Wednesday was the actual draft of an actual emissions plan to follow up the findings of the Climate Change Commission.

Rather, it gives every impression of a play for time, time which many will argue we no longer have the luxury of.

Instead, we have indications. We have stimulating talking points, and we have requests for ideas. There is a significant emphasis on the forestry sector’s updated planting plans which hold out the hope – no doubt gratefully received by the Government – of a significantly larger area of new trees, offering a substantial reduction in overall carbon emissions.

None of this is especially encouraging. Given that even short-term emissions are expected to overshoot the commission’s reduction targets for 2025 by 2 million tonnes, the question needs to be asked about where is the urgency needed to match the unforgiving realities of the global climate emergency?

There have been so few markers of actual progress meeting our obligations to confront this screamingly urgent planetary need that the question arises: what level of emissions does a mirage send out?

The difference between the promissory and illusory is not that easy to discern. Mirages, famously, don’t get closer. Real-world progress meeting our acknowledged responsibilities is still looking telescopically far ahead, given the increasing reliance on accelerated progress later in the piece.

It’s nearly a year since we officially entered a state of climate emergency. Nearly two since the Zero Carbon Act was passed. The most recent data on our emissions – for 2019 – shows we haven’t made discernible progress to speak of, other than speaking at length about the need to make discernible progress.

It’s not that there’s no plan, but the gaps are more like parched canyons.

For the next four years there’s particular emphasis on transport, where emissions need to fall 41 per cent by 2035. Agriculture, which makes up nearly half the country’s gross emissions, doesn’t come into play until 2025 when emission pricing agreed via the He Waka Eke Noa partnership between the Government and the agricultural industry kicks in.

The fact that we absolutely should have been further down a path of serious agricultural reforms is one of the key criticisms to have greeted the release of the draft plan. Even allowing for the deep complexities and enormous stakes in that sector, there is neither time nor tolerance for anything other than ardent engagement with the need to make real progress.

The Government and Shaw particularly clearly recognise that. But the approach to date risks reinforcing the sense that for all the talk of emergencies, we are still stuck in a mindset of playing for time and relying on better ideas and more fruitful solutions emerging down the track.