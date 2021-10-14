Covid-19: Is it time to ditch the 1pm livestreamed updates?

Chris Hipkins says a 'circuit breaker' level 4 lockdown is not being considered by the Government to stop community transmission of Covid-19.

ANALYSIS: The number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is likely to get worse – much worse – before it gets better.

The current increase in case trajectory – albeit modest at this point – in the community, points towards the fact that Covid-19 is here to stay. The lockdown system fought Delta, and Delta has won.

This is not to say that the Delta has won in the sense that Covid is out of control and there is widespread death in the community. There isn't. But it clearly has not been able to be stomped out in the community. If New Zealand with its harsh lockdowns and dirigiste regulations couldn’t do it, it probably can't be done.

In response to that reality, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tried to slowly get New Zealanders used to the idea that there will be Covid-19 around – possibly even before high levels of double vaccination are reached.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield delivers the post-cabinet decisions.

Part of this strategy was the introduction of the potential step down in restrictions in Auckland and slowly opening up. In the meantime, outside of Auckland, the Government has effectively been running an elimination strategy while getting vaccination rates up. Within Auckland, it is now clearly geared towards suppression.

A key part of any big, nationwide public health drive is the communication with the public – in order to gain legitimacy and public buy-in. A big part of that in New Zealand has been the daily, live and televised Covid-19 updates.

That made sense in a world of elimination: Covid cases were the enemy. Even one was a threat, so keeping up the sort of wartime footing in front of a captive audience was necessary. It was also crucial for accountability while the joint was locked down.

Now in a world moving away from that, it makes far less sense. In fact, it is probably counterproductive.

Most members of the public won’t know this but one of the reasons the 1pm came about – or what ended up morphing into the 1pm update – was to put all media on a level footing when it came to reporting Covid cases.

When Covid first came to the country in late February 2020 – before the March lockdown – each major media outlet would scramble around and try to desperately confirm cases in the community, based on tips received.

STUFF DIrector-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces 55 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on October 13.

The Government and Ministry of Health decided that instead of confirming cases on the fly, they would pull it all together once a day to give a clear picture and stop reporters going around and knocking on the doors of people they thought might be sick.

In the Australian states, the situation was similar.

But leading into the next couple of months, the situation will be different. With a highly vaccinated population, cases will no longer matter per se.

The metrics that will matter are serious hospitalisations, ICU cases, and deaths. Giving a live update most days will only serve to freak out a worried public, with a big headline case number giving a misleading impression of risk.

This is not in my self-interest to say this. For those of us in media, the 1pm is good viewing and a great daily opportunity to grill the Ardern, Ashley Bloomfield or senior ministers.

But staying on a war footing for something that is going to become much more normal is not really credible. Already the 1pm has been weaned down to four days a week.

By all means the Ministry should keep reporting on cases and where they come from – at least for the time being.

And clearly Ardern and senior ministers should front when big decisions are made, but the public doesn't really need a highly-paid prime ministerial or ministerial commentary on Covid cases each day. Especially once the vaccine roll-out is done.