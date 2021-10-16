Here's how your tax dollars are being 'hosed away'

Numerous New Zealand and some foreign media organisations are represented as NZ First leader Winston Peters is interviewed by reporters on the tiles at Parliament last year.

OPINION: I’m shocked, shocked to be the bearer of explosive revelations about the wasteful spending of your tax dollars.

How wasteful? Pointless hosing away of public money on a scale that puts John Key’s flags in the shade and gives Jacinda Ardern’s footbridge a run for its money, that’s how wasteful.

But first, have you heard the news about the news? The news that the Government is paying journalists millions of dollars for their silence, or preferably for their fawning obsequiousness. Oh, it’s all over the Internet, so it must be true. Piles of cash are being literally shovelled into the wheelbarrows of self-serving hacks in a direct quid pro quo for them only writing soft-soap puff pieces about the prime minister. It’s a story that no freedom-loving Kiwi can afford to miss.

Haven’t heard this yet? Don’t worry, you will. This story is coming your way and, like Delta or a reboot of Celebrity Treasure Island that nobody asked for, it will find you. It will pop up in your Facebook feed. You will hear it on the shop floor. By the watercooler. Over the teacups. “Journalists being bought off, the iron fist of the state crushing freedom of expression, it’s such a dreadful to-do don’t you think? More tea, Vicar?”

READ MORE:

* Second Public Interest Journalism funding round provides $18 million for 110 journalist roles

* Covid-19 NZ: John Key dramatically re-enters political spotlight, Jacinda Ardern fights back

* Stretched to the limit in the face of a crisis



Now if I were an actual journalist with actual training and a professional code of ethics I might do some actual research and conclude that this story is all nothing more than a massive misrepresentation of the New Zealand On Air-administered Public Interest Journalism Fund. I might realise that the fund is open to all media entities, is designed to provide targeted short to medium-term support for public interest journalism, and that the importance of the New Zealand On Air-administered bit is to keep funding decisions independent of politicians, so they can have no influence on…

What? Huh? Sorry, I think I dozed off there. Boy, that was boring. Anyway that’s what I would do if I were an actual journalist. Fortunately, though, I’m not. Instead, I sit in a broad church of opinion-slingers ranging from national treasures (Joe Bennett) to National mouthpieces (Mike Hosking) and everyone who’s ever been a social media ‘personality’ in between. All of us so different, yet united by our ability to pull untested aphorisms out of unlikely orifices, and unconstrained by any slavish adherence to so-called ‘facts’. Believe me, it’s much more fun this way.

Hamish McNeilly / Stuff Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi announces a new media funding package.

And so to this story about government-funded corruption of our Fourth Estate. Yes, that’s what it is, and it’s definitely true because I read it on the Internet. Yet I still have some hard questions, despite having done all my own research. I’ve trawled social media high and low. I’ve read the kind of blogs that, well ... you know that scene in The Lion King where Mufasa tells Simba “Everything the light touches is our kingdom”, and Simba says “What about that shadowy place?”, and Mufasa says “You must never go there...” ?

Well, I went there, reader, to those political blogs where the sun don’t shine. And yet even there no-one seems to have the details as to exactly how this nefarious paying-off-journos scheme works.

For a start, where’s the money trail? I’ve seen enough heist movies to know that at least one of the gang goes against the boss’s instructions and blows his cover by taking a suitcase of cash straight to the Lamborghini dealership. But when was the last time you saw a rich journalist?

No disrespect to the sartorial efforts of the team here at Stuff, but no-one at the Met Gala ought to be shaking in their boots after taking a squizz into one of its tea-rooms. The car parks, too, offer similarly uninspiring prospects to your bespoke steal-to-order vehicle thief. So wherever that open fire hydrant of public cash is being sprayed, there’s precious little to show for it.

But the true scandal of it all? It’s the wasteful spending. You would think that any self-respecting authoritarian regime paying off journalists would take pains to ensure they complied.

But a cursory look at this very organ, rumoured to be one of the favoured recipients of Jacinda’s hush, smile and wave money, reveals any number of less-than-complimentary articles. Some of this week’s headlines on the Stuff website: Virus will 'sweep' through Auckland after level 3 loosening, modeller warns, Schools still left with so many questions, MIQ system is unfair and unkind to Kiwis stuck overseas – none of which are likely to result in the PM cackling victoriously into her mirror.

Alden Williams/Stuff Andrew Gunn: “You would think that any self-respecting authoritarian regime paying off journalists would take pains to ensure they complied.”

I mean, say what you like about lawyers but when they’re bought they stay bought. Frankly it’s almost as if the journos here took the moola, thumbed their noses and said “yeah nah, we’ll keep printing what we think is important”.

But I guess that’s typical of this all-talk-and-no-delivery Government. They can’t even do corruption right.

Still, it makes a great story.