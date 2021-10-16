If these poll numbers continue, Nats could have a new leader by Christmas

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says health workers and police are "pulling out all the stops" to locate a woman who broke lockdown rules and travelled to Northland. Video first published October 11, 2021.

OPINION: In a week when two disparate members of society – good-time gals who fled north and epidemiologists – were grabbing the headlines and the Government raced to stay ahead of Covid’s increasing drift out of Auckland, a couple of stories slipped under the radar, unnoticed.

Their quiet entrance and exit in the 24/7 news cycle belies their significance. The stories covered two different polls that affirm the ongoing but inexorable transfer of power from one party to another on the right.

The first was from Talbot Mills Research, formerly known as UMR, which had ACT on 16 per cent, up three points from its September poll and just six points behind the National Party on 22 per cent. Further signs of a tipping point being reached could also be found in this poll’s preferred prime minister ratings: ACT leader David Seymour was on 16 per cent, seven points ahead of National’s leader Judith Collins.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Three successive polls have shown that, if National was a plane with Judith Collins as pilot, it would be of the kamikaze variety, with smoke coming out of its tail as it sharply plummeted towards the ground, writes Janet Wilson.

The poll, taken between September 28 and October 5, must have been a source of some comfort for Labour, who were on a comfortable 46 per cent, up one point from the month before, with the prime minister’s ratings still at an unassailable 51 per cent.

If that wasn’t bad enough, further establishment of voter pattern change came later the same day with similar figures from the Taxpayers Union Curia poll, taken between October 3-11, which had ACT rising 1.7 points to 16.6 per cent and National languishing at 22.5 per cent. Labour dropped a point in this poll to 44.8 per cent, while the Greens dropped 3.2 points to 6.4 per cent.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff One new poll shows that, of those who voted for National in 2020, only 17.7 per cent preferred Judith Collins as their prime minister, while 25.1 per cent want David Seymour.

While we must accept that any poll is just a snapshot in time and can easily change, these results will be rattling those in National who believe that they are the natural party of power and it’s only a matter of time before they take up its reins again.

Three successive polls have shown that, if National was a plane with Judith Collins as pilot, it would be of the kamikaze variety, with smoke coming out of its tail as it sharply plummeted towards the ground, and right-wing voters increasingly preferring Seymour as their pilot. In this month’s Curia poll, of voters who voted for National in 2020, only 17.7 per cent preferred Collins as their PM, while a staggering 25.1 per cent want Seymour.

National MPs will also be shaken by the fact that, in the Curia poll, ACT was ahead of National in its heartlands of Auckland and rural areas by three points. If the National Party’s numbers continue to decline, and ACT supplants it as the major right-wing party in the polls, National will be forced to change its leader, be it before Christmas or soon in the new year.

David Williams/Newsroom The latest lingering lockdown has eroded trust and faith in the Government’s ability to handle Delta, writes Janet Wilson.

While Judith Collins is increasingly unelectable, she will not go quietly into political oblivion. Her natural inclination will be to fight to the end, leaving the party she claims to hold dear in tatters.

Which is why these poll results could be grist to the mill for National MPs seeking a fast, clean leadership change. Any further decline of the polls could ensure that Collins’ supporters in caucus go quietly, fearing they’ll lose their seats.

Any prospective new leader’s resolve could be further emboldened by voter perceptions that the country isn’t moving in the right direction, with numbers backing Labour’s approach declining month on month in both polls. In March, the Talbot Mills poll had 78 per cent of those polled believing they were moving in the right direction, with 13 per cent saying it was on the wrong track.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: “If National has any hope of attaining power, it’s got to try not to appropriate ACT’s vote, but appeal to the centre ground and win back the female and over-65 vote.”

In Curia’s March poll, that figure was 63 per cent and 27 per cent respectively. That was then, this is now. Both October polls had the right direction pundits at 78 per cent for Talbot Mills and 72 per cent for Curia, with those believing the country was moving in the wrong direction at 30 per cent and 36 per cent.

What is it telling us? That the unifying effects of this year’s lockdown have eroded as trust and faith in the Government’s ability to handle Delta recedes. Yes, Labour’s numbers are still strong, but there’s no doubt that voters are looking around as the virus continues its march across the country and Labour itself admits that, even with 90 per cent of Kiwis vaccinated, there could be up to 5200 Covid cases a week.

Adding to the Government’s woes is increasing non-compliance, and its Greek chorus of epidemiologists who, since Auckland was put into level three, have become increasingly strident in their disapproval of the Government’s actions.

As moral panic continues and the public mood sours, voters will continue to look at who best serves their needs; if National has any hope of attaining power, it’s got to try not to appropriate ACT’s vote, but appeal to the centre ground and win back the female and over-65 vote.

Janet Wilson is a former journalist until recently working in PR, including a stint with the National Party.