Housing density gets more intensity

EDITORIAL: The bipartisan agreement between Labour and National to Labour, National announce sweeping housing density law, three-storey homes without consent

* We need our politicians to start solving issues, and stop fighting a culture war

* Townhouses, apartments could transform Upper Hutt's streets in proposed district plan changes

* Here is what is needed to improve housing

* High density housing has its place

">clear a pathway for higher-density housing is a none-too-common example of emphatic government, hugely significant in its scope.

It is a response to decades in which seething complaint about restrictive local government rules and building problems has developed into a howling need for more housing.

The measures will significantly change many medium-density neighbourhoods - and accelerate higher-rise building provisions already lined up for more inner-city areas.

The political parties depict this as cutting red tape; which may not be the way householders think when their neighbouring properties can now generally be developed with three homes to a site, and up to three storeys high, without the need for a resource consent.

READ MORE:

* Labour, National announce sweeping housing density law, three-storey homes without consent

* We need our politicians to start solving issues, and stop fighting a culture war

* Townhouses, apartments could transform Upper Hutt's streets in proposed district plan changes

* Here is what is needed to improve housing

* High density housing has its place



But will these make for oppressive neighbours? Not necessarily. Good design counts for a lot and there’s a coverage restriction on half of each site. Yes, this is greater density but it is not, necessarily, a recipe for mean, cramped ugliness.

These new medium-density rules are subject to exemption clauses including heritage value, but such words mean different things to different people. History? Character? Traditional prettiness?

There’s a lot of subjectivity in such matters and the official view is that amenity values can be changed without this being, necessarily, an adverse effect.

The envisioned scale of new development is consequential. The medium-density plans would allow between 48,200 and 105,500 new homes in the next five to eight years.

Adding to that, it’s reasonable that this uncommon case of political partnership has also decided to speed up changes already lined up for the higher-density urban areas - the National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPS-UD) - that will make it easier to get resource consent for buildings of up to six storeys by August 2023, at least a year earlier than currently scheduled.

To some extent, the plans announced on Tuesday will be criticised for what they are not. The housing industry is beset by skills shortages, supply chain problems, sometimes shamefully high material costs and difficulty securing the funding of infrastructure.

Undeniably, progress must be made on all these fronts. Yet it’s no small thing that both the main parties stand persuaded that a path needs to be cleared - swiftly - for higher-density housing to arrive more speedily and with less planning rigmarole.

Labour and National portray the result as delivering a stable, enduring policy giving homeowners and councils certainty that they are dealing with “enduring policy on urban density’’.

Which is nothing if not a folded-arms approach to further consultation. But the parties can expect passionate and mixed reactions. Already the cry arises from within Auckland that its unitary plan has in recent times been proving itself fit for purpose; while Christchurch has railed against the imposition of solutions to the housing woes of Wellington and Auckland being imposed on other cities.

Christchurch is also an example of at least one of the dynamics of sprawl; the city council has had no control over the rapid growth of satellite towns controlled by neighbouring councils.

New Zealand is increasingly a country of frustrated first-home buyers and a rising generation of whom some are more relaxed about the size of their homes and the closeness of neighbours. Such developments will by no means suit everyone, but they have their place.

And it is long past time for real progress on this front.