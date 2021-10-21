NZ-UK free trade deal a win for New Zealand, ruling a line under a 50-year grievance

ANALYSIS: New Zealand has struck a powerful, and fast, in-principle free trade deal with the United Kingdom, charting a pathway to fully liberalised trade with the UK when the agreements come into force, expected in the next few months.

This is the second such trade deal struck by the post-Brexit United Kingdom, after one with Australia, and represents a back-to-the-future closer trade relationship that was severely curtailed when the UK joined the then European Economic Community in the 1970s. UK High Commissioner to New Zealand Laura Clarke has called it “the great abandonment” narrative.

Back then, in 1973, much was made of the Brits no longer buying New Zealand butter – and much besides. Although never strictly true, in five years’ time, butter and cheese will be completely tariff-free and freely back on British supermarket shelves as the market demands.

With this deal, the relationship of New Zealand with the UK comes full circle. In the 1960s when Britain was discussing joining the EEC, UK prime minister Harold Macmillan told French president Charles de Gaulle that New Zealand was a “British farm in the Pacific”. According to Macmillian Kiwi prime minister Keith Holyoake warned him that “New Zealand would be ruined” if it wasn’t protected. Britain subsequently joined the world’s biggest protectionist bloc.

New Zealand’s adjustment to a world without preferential trade to the UK took decades to recover from.

But today, the two nations have signed a deal on equal terms that will bring the benefits of trade and comparative advantage to both countries: the UK freed from the shackles of protectionist Europe, New Zealand from the long shadow of history.

The Brits, having had Europe negotiate all of its trade policy for decades up until Brexit, have even had to learn how to do these deals.

The UK is currently New Zealand’s seventh-largest trading partner, with two-way trade worth $6 billion in the year to March 2020. When the deal is fully done it is expected to boost exports by 40 per cent and gross domestic product by $970 million.

But as with the China Free-Trade Agreement in 2008, this deal will most almost certainly deliver more benefits to New Zealand than initially expected. Given the services-heavy nature of the deal, it could be in areas as yet unknown.

The new deal with see all tariffs for New Zealand goods exported to the UK chopped, with most done in the near future and sheep meat and beef in 15 years’ time. In the meantime the quotas have been significantly boosted during the transition period.

While free trade deals are not set-and-forget, the politics tend to be sucked out of them on signing. There will be some political backlash from the UK farming sector, but that will likely die down with time. It is a path to open and integrated economies.

For most primary products, tariffs will be fully removed within five years.

There will also be tariffs removed on wine, honey, onions and hoki on the day the deal is signed, expected early next year. Crucially for the wine sector, non-tariff barriers to exports will be removed. Tariffs on apples and mussels will be removed in three years.

Whenever the deal is signed, New Zealand will immediately remove all tariffs on incoming UK goods and services.

There have been other, less usual protections put in place, such as protection of the ubiquitous haka, Ka Mate. The deal also has specific emphasis on climate change, both countries agreeing to phase out fossil-fuel subsidies except where they serve a specific public policy purpose. Nothing in the deals stops either country from pursuing their climate change goals.

The overseas investment space sees significant improvement. UK businesses will not have to gain Government approval for investments of up to $200 million, a doubling of the current limit and in line with the China free trade deal and the CPTPP. New Zealand has always been an importer of foreign capital, and this deal will make foreign direct investment from the UK quicker and easier.

The deal will also make it much easier for both UK and New Zealand business people to travel between the two countries. There will be a prohibition on nationality and residency requirements for business managers and company directors, meaning that both Kiwi and British businesses will be able to maintain more direct control over their businesses.

There will also be no numerical cap on the number of contractors, ‘independent professionals’ or people transferring within companies.

Those transferring for work within companies will be able to go to the other nation for three years without requiring any other sort of economic test. Once the border reopens, this will make it significantly easier for free flow of business people, within companies, between the two countries.

There are also various other commitments that the two Governments will look into: around cheaper mobile roaming, fast processing of goods landing in each others’ countries and further harmonisation of regulatory rules.

Both Governments will also start work to ensure that as many professional qualifications and registrations as possible are recognised in each country, to make working in both countries easier. The importance of this will also become clearer over time.

On the more politically vexxed issue of a free flow of people between the two countries, the issue has been kicked down the road for further discussion. However, both countries have agreed to work “expeditiously” on the New Zealand-UK Working Holiday visa and the Youth Mobility Scheme, but separately from the agreement itself.

Overall this is good news for New Zealand, good news for the United Kingdom. It will bring benefits to both countries.

There will always be arguments that it could have been better, but on what can be seen today, it looks very good for New Zealand. But, ultimately, what matters is the endpoint: tariff-free trade, harmonised regulations, easier flow of people and recognition of professional qualifications and registrations.

On this basis, the deal looks a goodie.