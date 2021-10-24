Climate policies that ignore the reality of human nature will ultimately fail

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg expresses surprise at the idea that any world leader might want to sit down with her at COP26, but says she is open to the possibility, if asked.

OPINION: What a flying shame.

The National Party is wagging their flygskam (the Swedish buzzword for flight-shame) finger at James Shaw for jetting to the other side of the world in the name of climate change.

The Greens co-leader is off to Scotland next month for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference.

MP Stuart Smith had a new twist on the social guilt about air travel, arguing Shaw and his (rather bloated) entourage shouldn’t be taking up nine rooms in managed isolation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Climate Change Minister James Shaw is travelling to Glasgow next month.

READ MORE:

* Why next month's climate conference is such a big deal

* The Detail: New Zealand goes to important climate change meeting with an embarrassing record

* Greta Thunberg takes another swipe at Jacinda Ardern's response to climate change

* Covid-19 NZ: MIQ space allocated for James Shaw and eight others to attend Climate summit



It’s a reductive, petty argument.

Yes, the personal actions of political and civil leaders can set a sensible example. But individual behaviour is not central to tackling global warming: flying currently accounts for only about three per cent of global carbon emissions.

Painting Shaw as an elite hypocrite is a sly deflection tactic to undermine climate action.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Stuart Smith says James Shaw shouldn’t travel to Glasgow and take up hotly-contested managed isolation spots.

It’s a bad-faith argument that comes from the well-thumbed playbook of industries seeking to divert attention from more effective collective and systemic measures such as ending fossil fuel subsidies, or carbon pricing.

COP26 is a critical moment, one of humanity’s last chances to slow global warming.

It comes only months after a United Nations report that showed the world was warming faster than previously thought.

Five years on from the landmark Paris Agreement, countries must come with updated Nationally Determined Contributions, the commitments made to reduce carbon emissions.

Virtual diplomacy has run its course, and New Zealand’s absence from the top tables is starting to be noticed (Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is yet to take an overseas trip, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has not yet resumed international travel).

Shaw’s attendance will reboot high-level diplomatic relations. And face-to-face dealmaking is essential on issues that will significantly impact New Zealand’s economy and trade relations.

His presence is even more important given a third of Pacific Island nations, the countries most affected by the climate crisis, can’t make the summit because of Covid travel restrictions.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images A giant sand art work adorns New Brighton Beach to highlight global warming and the forthcoming Cop26 global climate conference, hosted by the United Kingdom.

National’s soft denialism and lack of urgency is one thing.

But Shaw has a bigger problem: his party’s own political agenda.

From its inception the Green Party has been inextricably entwined with left-wing politics and a broader agenda of social justice.

Proposing the up-ending of capitalism, or the immediate razing of the carbon economy, is not going to persuade a Hilux-driving, National-voting farmer to save the planet, any more than it will persuade China or India to slash emissions.

Increasingly, the Green movement is coming to represent protesters brandishing eco-guilt banners, and snowflake vs boomer factionalism.

In Germany, the Greens were polling up to 30 per cent earlier this year. But the party ended up attracting barely 15 per cent, having failed to shake its image as the Verbotspartei (the party of bans).

Shaw will return from Glasgow with new commitments to make real reductions in emissions.

But policies that ignore the reality of human nature will ultimately fail. People are not going to support moves that see them worse off.

Asking people to pay more taxes and higher costs to combat global warming while also asking them to accept living standards stagnating or falling is unrealistic.

New Zealanders struggling with everyday costs of living don’t want to feel guilty about driving, flying, eating meat, buying consumer goods, moving to bigger houses or other ordinary human activities that increase greenhouse-gas emissions.

Climate plans that cost individuals more, in terms of fuel and flights, are easy targets for National and ACT.

Omer Messinger/Getty Images Activists are demanding immediate and global shifts in policies in order to rein in the effects of human-induced global warming.

Less than two years ago, there appeared to be a cross-party consensus on climate change. That’s now all but vanished.

Tackling the climate crisis is the toughest, most intractable political issue we have ever faced. Parties are going to argue over what forms of climate action are best.

But if the Greens want to remove the deadlock, they need to recognise that conservative principles can play a role in efforts to mitigate climate change, too.

Failing to do so only makes the polarisation of the issue worse: climate change is not a right or left wing issue. It’s everyone’s problem.