Labour without Jacinda Ardern is unthinkable - but that's just what the party is doing

OPINION: Once it was treasonous to imagine, or plot, the death of the monarch.

But that’s exactly what the Labour Party is doing with a move to change the way it elects the leader.

Labour without Jacinda Ardern is as unthinkable as Sir John Key deserting the National Party.

It’s also just as likely. Key stepped down in December 2016, admitting: “I've got nothing left in the tank.” He’d served two-and-a-half terms as Prime Minister.

READ MORE:

* The season when the political feathers fly is back

* A perilous week for the Government as the real war begins

* Covid for Christmas: The jibe that could come back to haunt Labour



Ardern is only midway through her second, but she’s also had to cope with two terror attacks, a fatal volcanic eruption, and an unabating global pandemic.

That’s on top of the intractable social, structural and systemic problems her Government is under pressure to remedy: child poverty; climate change; inequity in housing; state care; and an underfunded health system.

With that punishing workload, no-one could expect her to go on forever.

Cautious and pragmatic, just as Key was, she’ll exit with a mic-drop moment, when her unsurpassable popularity starts to wane. (Polling from August shows that process has already begun).

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson is the obvious successor to Jacinda Ardern.

In giving more power to the caucus to elect the leader, the council is preparing for exactly that moment.

It proposes that if an MP holds the support of two-thirds of their fellow MPs, the job is theirs.

Presently, Ardern’s natural successor would be Grant Robertson. According to polling taken in September, he is the country’s second most popular politician, and actually has smaller unfavourables than his boss.

Changing the rules ensures a smooth transition (the party at large has twice rejected him as leader, in 2013 and 2014).

It will also prevent the unedifying spectacle of the acting Prime Minister touting his wares in a six-week long leadership contest roadshow.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Does Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins want Labour’s top job?

It also ends the unfortunate 2012 experiment that foisted David Cunliffe on his resistant colleagues.

Indeed, Ardern herself was only spared the process by a clause that passes the choice to caucus within three months of an election.

Although it strips power from unions and the rank and file, the rule-change proposal by the council almost guarantees its success.

The remit will be voted on by members at next week’s annual conference, to be held online because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Timing is everything, and these changes make sense for at least as long as Labour holds power. Robertson’s only other obvious challenger is Chris Hipkins.

As Covid Response Minister, Hipkins has enjoyed a high-profile, although polling suggests he is more polarising than Robertson.

Megan Woods isn’t interested, seeing her role as an Annette King (or indeed Steven Joyce) backroom operator.

Waiting in the wings is Michael Wood, the young transport minister. Electoral success eluded the Mt Roskill MP for many years – he’d been trying to reach Parliament since 2002, before winning a 2016 by-election after the resignation of Phil Goff.

Once he made it, Wood began solidifying a power base. He’s close to president Claire Szabó, and was recently playfully introduced at a function as the party’s ‘next leader.’

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Michael Wood is Minister of Transport and Workplace Relations and Safety. He is also Deputy Leader of the House.

The party has calculated that the remit removes the risk of returning to the leadership instability that paralysed caucus between 2008 and 2017, once back in Opposition.

That is in no way guaranteed. National’s caucus selects its leader and the process has not stopped the party burning through Simon Bridges, Todd Muller, and almost certainly Judith Collins, over almost four years.

A peaceful transfer of power, from Ardern to Robertson, may also bring its own problems. It is more likely for designated successors to lose elections than incumbent rulers.

On quitting, Key publicly anointed Bill English. It was a move that bred some resentment within a party more used to meritocracy.

And ultimately it proved to be the wrong choice: English came within a whisker of National’s fourth term, but could not hold onto the balance of power.

And in reality, even the most careful succession plans can fail.

Parties that have enjoyed massive popularity often self-destruct in defeat. Factions develop, infighting over blame breaks out and MPs jostle for power.

The drama of leadership succession is a timeless part of the human condition, and political parties seem powerless to escape it.