Covid-19: Jacinda Ardern's conservatism starts to catch up with Government

ANALYSIS: Slowly and slowly the Government is moving forward with its Covid plan. The vaccine programme is proceeding, the traffic light system is ready for when it does, vaccine mandates are slowly being extended and vaccine certificates are being rolled out.

A lot is happening, but at the same time, it's a bit of a holding pattern until vaccine targets are reached –the story of the whole year in some ways.

Now double-vaccinated travellers through the Government’s Managed Isolation and Quarantine system will only have to stay for half the time – 7 days. That before going home for another 3 days and returning a negative test for day nine.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently announced a new traffic light system for the country.

This will apply to the whole country. While not optimal news, for anyone travelling back to New Zealand it will be welcome: 7 days in the Government’s border detention system is better than 14 days.

But it still didn’t go as far as logic dictates. In Auckland the risk of getting Covid in the community is many times greater than carrying it through MIQ.

At face value, the case for all people double vaccinated arriving into Auckland, who intended to stay in Auckland isolating at home at the very least was strong.

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced major changes to the MIQ process on Thursday.

The Government had made noises about possibly having different settings in Auckland to the rest of the country.

In the end, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins basically said that treating Auckland differently for what would be a temporary period while the vaccine rates were being driven up, was too much of a hassle.

“We don't know how long this arrangement will be in place for, but it won't be for very long. So effectively trying to set up two international borders - one for those coming into Auckland and one for those coming into the rest of the country – would be pretty challenging exercise to do and by the time you did it ... we might not even need it,” Hipkins said.

The Prime Minister on the other hand suggested that it was more a question of risk, using the following unfortunate analogy.

“When you have got an outbreak you’re trying to manage something, it doesn’t necessarily mean you can cumulatively add risk, and it not have an impact ... even if you have a wildfire it doesn't mean it’s OK to go around striking matches.”

She was quick to point out that there in fact wasn't a Covid wildfire in New Zealand.

One of the great features of the Government early on in the pandemic was the ability to change plans quickly as circumstances changed.

Robert Kitchin Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has basically said treating Auckland differently for a temporary period while the vaccine rates were being driven up was too much of a hassle.

As Covid has gone on, and bureaucratic processes have emerged around key pressure points in the system, that has slowed.

And one of the outcomes of it slowing has been the stringing out and delaying of announcements on various things.

At one level this is fair enough, unveiling a half-done plan that could have waited a week is probably not prudent. But there does seem to have been some drift – which has clearly been felt in Auckland in particular.

A good chunk of it speaks to the political conservatism of Jacinda Ardern.

She is not, and has not been in her entire Prime Ministership, a risk-taker. The plan has been made, it will be stuck to.

Another month of a vacuum, lockdown up north – and the constant risk of them elsewhere - while the nation puts shots in arms, could well test the PM.