This week shows not all political flip-flops are created equal

OPINION: Of all the techniques in the political toolkit, the art of the flip-flop is the most perilous. Do it right and trust is reinforced between the politician and their constituency. Do it wrong, and MPs face political oblivion. This week, two politicians walked that flip-flop high-wire; one successfully, one not.

The first, of course, was Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s decision to enforce vaccine mandates for staff at “close proximity” businesses which require vaccine certification from customers, such as hospitality, hairdressers and gyms. The move, which means about 40 per cent of the country’s workforce will be subject to a mandate, will come into effect once New Zealand moves to its ‘traffic light’ system, with ministers looking into the possibility of more business sectors being mandated as well.

Back in August, Ardern expressed her opposition to mandates. So, why the flip-flop now? The short-(ish) answer is because like all “poll-driven fruit-cakes” – to quote former Prime Minister David Lange – Ardern was simply investing her trust currency by following the mood of the nation.

Labour’s polling results will have shown that with the business community screaming out for guidance over fraught employment laws, and the country in the process of dividing into two tribes, the vaxed and not-vaxed, Ardern was simply backing popular opinion on the coat-tails of the vaxed tribe.

That great US flip-flopper, former President Bill Clinton, always maintained that voters are brighter than they’re given credit for, that they understand politicians’ games – if (there’s always a ‘but’…) the explanation for the change is genuine and well communicated. And the key to it is our hearts, not our heads, as psychologists attest.

Jonathan Haidt, professor of psychology at the Stern School of Business at New York University and the author ofThe Righteous Mind – Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion, says marshalling data and making rational arguments won’t work, but emotional, persuasive storytelling will. It remains to be seen if, in making that call, Ardern manages to further alienate the vaccine-hesitant, who’ll entrench their positions even more. With the vaccination rates slowing down and at 87 per cent for first doses and 71 per cent for second doses, at the time of writing, it suggests that could be the case.

The second flip-flop case is entirely more predictable but more egregious: Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta’s U-turn on the opt-in clause of the Three Waters reforms, which means that councils around the country will be forced to accept the Government’s bureaucratic and clunky water infrastructure model.

Opposition to Mahuta’s announcement was swift and strong, across councils and opposition parties, who quite rightly call into question the governance issue of councils still technically ‘owning’ the assets, which they have no right or control over. In fact, under the revised model, councils appear to have even less control over those assets, with less representation and consultation. Mahuta’s one sop to councils was the formation of another working group which will investigate how the entities will be governed.

There are some particularly stark reasons why this flip was more flop than it should have been. In short, Mahuta failed to ‘read the room’ and was driven to impose her will with little consultation in a heavy-handed fashion. Yes, she managed to frame up the problem that some councils were irresponsible in their lack of investment of water infrastructure, but her supposed solution is a behemoth that creates a huge monopoly, robbing consumers of any democratic rights in the process.

If recent polling on Three Waters is anything to go by, this is an issue that looks set to ricochet across the electoral cycle until well into 2023, much like KiwiBuild did between 2017 and 2020.

A recent Curia Taxpayers’ Union poll shows that opposition to the proposal outweighs support by three to one. Only 19 per cent of those polled supported the move, with 56 per cent against and 24 per cent unsure. Central to ratepayers’ concerns is that mana whenua will appoint half of the boards’ four local authorities.

This decision, made again without consultation, is not just a knee-jerk reaction of twitchy Pākehā on the right. Left-wing bloggers such as Chris Trotter contend that the reforms are less about reforming water infrastructure, and more about implementing a radical answer to who owns the country’s water.

He believes Mahuta has designed the new entities so that “iwi authorities will become the beneficiaries of what to most observers will look like water royalties in perpetuity”. What that fails to acknowledge is that each group entity covers many iwi groups across the country. Given their differences, getting each iwi to agree on who should be represented on each entity board will involve the kind of diplomacy that only the Pope could achieve.

What’s certain is that councils will go to war against Mahuta’s proposal, fuelled by sour public sentiment, which will drive next year’s local government elections. That was made certain by yet another flip-flop this week; Labour rescinding a clause in a Bill which allowed Government to adjourn local elections multiple times until 2023.

Which means that, like the Auckland bike bridge and the rescinding of the capital gains tax, Three Waters could become The Great Flip-flop of 2022.

Janet Wilson is a former journalist until recently working in PR, including a stint with the National Party.