When it is truly batty to shun science

EDITORIAL: It seems scientific fact is nothing to get into a flap about nowadays.

New Zealand’s Bird of the Year, by public acclaim, is a bat.

Splendid. If it flutters its wings like a bird and flies like a bird . . . it’s still a bat. Yet our native pekapeka-tou-roa topped the Forest and Bird poll regardless; not because people were persuaded that it was anything other than a mammal, but because the distinction didn’t matter all that much to them.

This poll, intentionally or not, serves to highlight a characteristic for which recent years will long be remembered: a disinclination for many people to be impelled into action by the tediously demonstrable facts of our situation.

READ MORE:

* Glasgow COP26: climate finance pledges from rich nations are inadequate, and time is running out

* Cop26: 'Greta Mania' hits Glasgow as Swedish teenager is mobbed

* 'Honour our knowledge': Māori climate activist India Logan-Riley speaks at COP26 summit opening

* Covid-19: Thousands gather at Waitangi to support anti-lockdown hīkoi



Covid vaccines aren’t safe and effective, even though they are? We still have time to puddle around with climate change, even though we don’t?

Okay then, bats can be birds, why not, if a fiction strikes us as fairer, more reasonable.

Of course, we needn’t get terribly het up about the Bird of the Year vote in itself. This cleverly conducted competition has reliably been a merry, and wildly successful, PR exercise that draws national and international attention on the basis of artfully fomented controversies, and little smatterings of satire, raising the profiles of native birdlife while entertainingly using familiar tactics for trash-talking political opponents.

But unhappily, pretence has been prevailing over fact in far more consequential ways.

Our Government has a new climate pledge, halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. But a target is not a plan and if we continue on our trajectory of actual progress to date, we will fall pitifully short of a much more appropriate target than we were previously failing to get anywhere near.

And with each passing month of actual inaction the path ahead grows more dauntingly steep, especially in the areas of agriculture and forestry.

What’s more, we continue to buy emission credits overseas - paying others to take steps instead of tidying up our own act, and this under a system that gives something less than solid assurances about how much carbon will be usefully sequestered for the money we pay.

In many ways it’s the same all over. World leaders have emerged from G20 with far more by way of fine words than fine detail, and are heading into Cop26 with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres plausibly warning that there’s a serious risk that claims of progress, and proclaimed new targets, will prove an “illusion’’.

Meanwhile, the race to get our population protectively vaccinated against the eventual presence of the Delta variant nationwide still has an alarming number of spectators.

They have not been motivated by the science or the success of the vaccination processes to date - nor by the simple truth that the unvaccinated are suffering far more. They must be reached by those around them whose honesty, decency and capacity to listen to them and consider their concerns is something they will trust.

Because sometimes what matters isn’t just the truth, but that people with status in the lives of others are prepared to champion that truth, rather than hectoring from afar.