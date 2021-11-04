Covid 19: Low unemployment is great, but creates other problems for Grant Robertson

Finance Minister Grant Robertson delivers the latest Covid-19 numbers at a 1pm press conference. But he may have to spend more time publicly leading the Government’s economic argument.

ANALYSIS: The unemployment rate of 3.4 per cent unveiled on Wednesday was, on the face of it, downright weird. Good news for the Government, right? Right, but also wrong.

While the Government – especially a Labour Government – has been quick to celebrate its success in keeping unemployment down, the headline figure also brings worrying news.

The first is that although wage rates have risen by 2.4 per cent – which is less than half of the 4.9 per cent inflation is running at. Net result: workers are worse off.

The second is that a lot of the growth appears to be in Government employment and via the wage subsidy: employers are holding on to their workers for fear of not be able to get anyone else when restrictions come off.

Third, is that such a tight labour market is almost certainly going to worsen current inflation and lock in rising interest rates.

Also, ominously, the last time it was this low was just before the global financial crisis.

What is fascinating about this latest of figures was the labour force participation rate. This is the number of people – measured as a proportion of the working age population – who are actually in the labour force, either with a job or searching for one.

It has also shot up over a percentage point in the last year to 71.2 per cent, matching a record high in 2017.

From the Government’s point of view: great. Going through a pandemic, lockdowns and so on and the unemployment rate has fallen. And it has been in full-time work: the figures showed the second-biggest increase in full-time employment since the Household Labour Force Survey was first started in 1986. It also demonstrates a degree of flexibility in the labour market: in aggregate, those sectors doing well are making up for those that are struggling.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr will be considering whether the latest ‘good’ unemployment numbers are actually ‘bad’ for the economy.

Those new Government Covid-related jobs are also not going anywhere in the near future as Covid starts to become endemic in New Zealand and a whole new contact tracing, testing and vaccinate certificate regime is put in place.

However, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. This low unemployment rate has been driven by Government spending, Reserve Bank money printing, fuelling a housing sector driven by pent-up demand and people with money to spend on their houses who cannot spend it going overseas at present. There is little meaningful migration to speak of.

One of the numbers which the Reserve Bank generates is a thing called the NAIRU. This is an acronym for the ‘non-accelerating rate of unemployment’. Otherwise, known as the natural rate of employment. Put simply, it measures what, on the bank’s best estimate, is the rate to which unemployment can fall before inflation starts to break out.

The Reserve Bank’s NAIRU assumption – one variable on which its interest rate models are based – is 4.5 per cent. More than a percentage point above where the rate now actually is.

BNZ Bank wrote in a note that “you can see it would take a major correction in the labour market to make the RBNZ comfortable that it was not well through its maximum sustainable employment target.”

Indeed, BNZ pointed out the obvious: the RBNZ would need to induce a recession “to get the labour market back to where it wants/needs it.”

Politically, this actually probably creates more problems for the Government than it solves. On the one hand Finance Minister Grant Robertson can, should – and will – feverishly talk about what low unemployment he is presiding over.

But the flipside of that is that it is being paid for by a big increase in debt and a big Government hiring effort all funded by debt that will have to be repaid. That spending is mostly justifiable in the circumstances, but it is nevertheless fact.

The bigger problem is that, for those people who have a job – which is virtually everyone – life won’t be feeling an awful lot better. In fact, many people will feel as if they are going backwards, because in cash terms they are.

House price inflation has monstered wages growth so if you want a house you are further away than ever. General inflation is now taking a big old bite out of wages. Vegetables alone went up 19 per cent in the September quarter. Petrol went up 6.5 per cent.

Robertson was the Government’s best storyteller last year and a major asset is Labour winning its majority. The past few months he has been largely missing on this front. Obviously a fair bit of that has been due to managing the lockdowns.

But he is going to have to come back to publicly lead the Government’s economic argument. Compared with other nation’s New Zealand’s economic response to Covid has been a success. But no good deed goes unpunished and with that success has come a raft of other problems.

Robertson needs to start talking about how the Government will deal with those.