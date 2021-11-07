Keeping people alive is the bare minimum a Government should do

Aucklanders will probably have a better option than allocated time to leave the region over the holidays, the deputy prime minister says.

OPINION: Sometimes, when there is a vacuum, it makes Governments do stupid things.

Policies, or ideas, are announced on the hoof just to fill the vacuum.

Such as it was this week, when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the Government was setting up a border control system that would allow only vaccinated Aucklanders to leave the region for Christmas.

It was followed, a few hours later, by Chris Hipkins’ suggestion that Aucklanders would be given allocated time slots to leave the city over the holidays.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins proposed time slots for Aucklanders crossing border in holidays.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Covid doesn't take a holiday

* 'No good options': How travel across Auckland's hard border could work

* Covid-19 NZ: Government walks back 'impractical' idea of time slots for Aucklanders to leave city over Christmas

* Covid-19: What we do and don't know about how and when Aucklanders can cross the border



The idea was bonkers. National's Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop summed up the collective gasp of horror, calling it “the stupidest idea I've ever heard”.

At the very least, it would be a logistical impossibility, checking tens of thousands of vaccine certificates, or negative Covid test results, in the mass Christmas exodus.

It was also confusing. With Auckland’s three DHBs stealing the march on hitting the 90 per cent vaccination target, the city was getting ready to embrace freedoms promised by Ardern only a fortnight previously.

STUFF Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the Government is looking at what processes are needed to allow Aucklanders to leave the city over the Christmas period.

Now it seemed there would be no driving home, or indeed anywhere, for Aucklanders this Christmas.

It took 12 hours, but thankfully deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson nixed the madness.

Nevertheless, a dilemma remains. It’s likely Auckland will be moved into the new traffic light system well before the rest of us.

The Government wants to enforce some kind of boundary to avoid the risk of city dwellers spreading Covid into regions with lower vaccination rates.

There are many complex and entrenched social reasons why uptake is flagging in some areas: the troubling way the health system treats Māori; vaccine misinformation campaigns, and even just plain logistical challenges.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A police officer on duty at the Mercer checkpoint of the Auckland Southern Border.

In some cases these will take a generation to overcome: not in the few weeks before we start opening the advent calendars.

It is not fair to further punish double-jabbed Aucklanders to keep the rest of the population safe.

Persistent low-levels of vaccination in areas like Tairāwhiti or Northland or Taranaki means they will still need protection.

If boundaries are to be a short-term feature of our lives, as Robertson says, then impose the travel restrictions around these laggard areas.

It would be deeply unjust to have the unjabbed holidaying around the country, while Aucklanders, who boast some of the highest vaccination rates in the developed world, cannot move freely out of their city.

The episode reveals a much wider problem. Since the Government abandoned its elimination strategy to the mercy of Delta, it has been adrift.

Senior ministers riffing policy ideas as they chat with breakfast radio hosts offers little reassurance that the next phase of the response is under control.

It gives the impression of an administration that is grasping at straws, while the population grows ever-more frustrated.

Matt Rourke/AP Hospitalisation and death from Covid are largely preventable. The vaccine is safe, preventable and free.

Outside of Covid-19 measures, there has been a lingering perception that this Cabinet lacks competency. It’s a hangover from their chaotic Opposition years.

World-leading handling of the pandemic largely silenced that criticism. But in recent weeks it has started to creep back into the narrative.

The re-opening of Auckland schools has been a stuttering debacle. Vaccine certificates are still somewhat of a mystery, and weeks away from implementation. MIQ remains a heart-breaking shambles, and health system capacity has not improved.

All low-hanging fruit for their rivals, if the Opposition was firing.

Critics who point out the ever-mounting inadequacies in the Government response are met with a single line of defence: Ardern is keeping people alive.

For the greatest part of the pandemic, this was true. But now, hospitalisation and death from Covid are largely preventable. The vaccine is safe, accessible and free, and has been available in the developed world for much of the year.

Keeping its people alive is pretty much the bare minimum a Government should do. It’s no longer enough – people can and should expect more.