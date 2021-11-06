Covid-19: Hey Deputy Prime Minister, where's the Minister of Finance gone?

OPINION: What has the finance minister been up to?

Last year Grant Robertson was integral to Labour winning the election. When out on the campaign trail the repeated refrain – especially from erstwhile National voters – was that the wage subsidy and Robertson’s stewardship and fiscal management were comforting.

There were many self-described National voters who told me on the trail that they would vote Labour, not on account of Jacinda Ardern, but for Grant Robertson and his handling of Covid-19.

Before Covid, he wasn’t going out to run Budget deficits. Deficits aren’t in the grand plan of proving that Labour finance ministers are good quality, but mark harder than their National counterparts.

READ MORE:

* Skilled labour shortage 'a problem we've got to address', Finance Minister Grant Robertson says

* Prioritising public health in Covid pandemic was best economic strategy

* Jacinda Ardern's new Cabinet set up for economic recovery



And days before the election he ran a high-risk strategy of explicitly appealing to those who voted for John Key and Bill English to vote Labour, not for Judith Collins and Paul Goldsmith. Clearly many did.

When, in the months before the pandemic, Labour was getting a towelling over its lack of infrastructure, Robertson took charge and led the New Zealand Upgrade, framing the plan not as transport, but also key economic infrastructure. All ministers involved would report to him.

But in the months since the 2021 Budget, Robertson has been rather quiet. The Government’s best storyteller in 2020 has reverted to primarily being a defender of the Government's Covid plan and managing the politics of its increasingly wobbly transition to its traffic light plan.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson is given a guided tour of the Ruakura Superhub by Tainui Group Holdings chief executive Chris Joblin, left.

To this end he has become formulaic and, when asked about the Government’s economic strategy, reiterates the general theme that ‘’the best economic response is a health response’’, compares New Zealand to other countries, and hews to the issue of the day, maybe throwing in a jab at the hapless Opposition for good measure. He also talks a lot about balance.

And he is clearly busy at the moment, in the middle of early Budget rounds for 2022. Add into the mix the simple practical point that, in a world of Zoom purgatory, chances for big headline speeches and consistent crafting and repeating any message are rendered much more difficult.

There is clearly a rising level of grumpiness in Auckland and elsewhere over the slow-slow approach to opening up and getting past lockdowns. As people tend to be forward-looking, that is likely to fade away once the traffic light system is in place and lockdowns are over.

But the fact remains that, once the system is bedded in, there is a good chance that political life will revert to business as usual. The economy will become centre stage.

And there will likely be a set of economic circumstances that the public has not faced for three decades: inflation, high levels of government debt, no tax relief in sight, and shortages and delays for formerly common items. There is also no migration to speak of.

The grinding intergenerational inequity created by New Zealand’s outrageous house price inflation will need managing, although there are signs that the market could be coming off its peak in some areas, such as Wellington and Auckland.

All of these challenges would be tough at the best of times. Overlay that with Covid, and you have a potentially rough cocktail.

Successful governments have a finance minister who is a master storyteller. Roger Douglas was, so were Ruth Richardson, Michael Cullen and Bill English in their own ways, and all managed to capture the zeitgeist and make it clear to the public why they were doing what they were doing.

In the first term of this Government, that man was Robertson: Budget surpluses, coupled with higher levels of public investment and, later in the last term, big investment in infrastructure.

But since this year’s Budget that storytelling has fallen by the wayside as Robertson, publicly at least, has been fulfilling more the deputy prime minister part of his job than finance. Given the circumstances this is understandable. And quite aside from the fact that Labour has tried to spread the load of the public-facing Covid work among competent senior ministers, the economic side of dealing with lockdown has also been urgent and immediate.

But more broadly this Government is trying to achieve a lot. And a lot of the big things it is working on are not really customer/voter facing: bureaucratic rearrangements and sector reform – think the Resource Management Act, climate change, Three Waters, and the health overhaul.

Health excepted – whatever you may think of the particular changes in these areas – they are big economic reforms. Robertson needs to be talking much more consistently about how they all link up with Labour’s vision for modernising New Zealand.

And there is one other area where he will have to get involved in next year: immigration.

With unemployment at an extremely low 3.4 per cent in the last quarter – which admittedly was mostly before the current set of lockdowns, but nevertheless a remarkable result – New Zealand will almost certainly run into labour shortages.

STUFF Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announces thousands of migrants on temporary work visas would be fast-tracked for residency after a major immigration policy shift. (First published on September 30.)

Kris Faafoi’s ill-defined immigration reset, which seems to have as a guiding principle that there is too much immigration in New Zealand, will need to be sorted quickly

The other part of the Government’s general view, which is related but separate, is that for too long many low-skilled migrants have been taken advantage of in this way.

Immigration has been a significant driver of growth for basically the country’s whole history. And without it, the comparatively green economic pastures that New Zealand has retained due to a well-managed 2020 and first half of 2021 could simply be squandered.

It was announced a month ago that a new pathway would be created essentially to deal with the backlog of residency and visa applications of people already in New Zealand – which is expected to take about a year.

Once the world gets back to some sort of normal next year, and ministers have had a break over summer, it will have to be Robertson doing the heavy political sales pitch in all these areas. The reforms need to be packed up in a digestible format and relentlessly sold. Early on in the year.

The fact is that for most of this year – Covid notwithstanding – Robertson has had it easy: he has been up against an opposition led by a very unpopular leader in Judith Collins, who would probably lose a leadership vote if called tomorrow. He is a strong parliamentary performer who dominates those opposite the Treasury benches.

But if the big economic reforms are to get over the line, they will need Robertson’s considerable political skill and imprimatur. This applies to Three Waters in particular, to take it out of a councils v Wellington dynamic.

If Labour is to succeed next year, it will require Robertson to really step up and take charge of Labour’s economic story. We know the Covid one, but the economic one next year is far from clear.